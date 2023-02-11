RadioandMusic
News |  11 Feb 2023 13:26

Hanita Bhambri kicks off the year with a hopeful song titled ‘Dar Nahi’

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Hanita Bhambri has put out her latest single titled ‘Dar Nahi’ today to begin the new year on a hopeful note with her first release of 2023. ‘Dar Nahi’ is a Hindi synth pop ballad that talks about a love that makes you feel less afraid. Every once in a while there comes along a person you feel so deeply safe with that you throw all caution to the wind; the song captures that feeling of finding a safe haven in someone.

Sharing her thoughts on her new release, Hanita says, “This has to be one of my favourite songs that I’ve ever written. I hope “Dar Nahi” becomes a comforting song to everyone who faces relationship anxiety. I’ve found that trusting your heart with someone is also dependent on how much of a safe space they create for you. So, don’t settle for less.”

She adds, “For this song I’ve worked with Miti Adhikari, with whom I’ve also worked on “Chehra”, “Dive” and my first EP “Nothing for our own”. He’s the mastermind behind the arrangement of the track and really helped solidify the emotion of the song. For me, the synth pop genre is uncharted territory and I’m trying to sort of break my current mould of an indie sound and further enter into the mainstream space.”

The song has been released across leading streaming platforms. The track will also be accompanied by a music video that will be released on Hanita’s official YouTube channel.

