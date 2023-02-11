Genevieve Artadi shares new single and video "I Know"

MUMBAI: Genevieve Artadi shares a new single and accompanying video for “I Know”, the latest from her upcoming record, 'Forever Forever', out March 17th on Brainfeeder.

“‘I Know’ is about working hard through stormy times and coming out stronger,” Genevieve shares. “It was an honor to work with this most amazing group of people.”

Filmed at El Desierto CasaEstudio in CDMX, “I Know” captures Genevieve’s team of collaborators hard at work (and play). Joined by Pedro Martins (guitar), chiquita magic (bass, vocals), Chris Fishman (piano, synth) and Louis Cole (drums), Genevieve recounts the ways in which she’s changed for the one she loves as she croons, “The changes never broke us / they awoke us,” highlighting these shifts without discounting the struggles they took.

Change, evolution, and both’s respective rewards and costs appear across 'Forever Forever'. The album encompasses a truly kaleidoscopic range of influences, making it impossible to pin down stylistically. Rooted in jazz, but winding up at alternative rock or avant pop, it’s in the lineage of legendary boundary-testers Stereolab and Talking Heads.

Half of the songs for 'Forever Forever' were originally written for big band, with Genevieve having struck up a relationship with the Grammy-nominated Norrbotten Big Band from Sweden with whom she has been a composer in residence and performed live with many times. Genevieve’s relationship with the Brazilian guitarist and Thundercat collaborator Pedro Martins is also evident in the music, with Genevieve drawing inspiration from Brazilian legends of the ‘60s-’70s such as Beto Guedes, Toninho Horta, and Elis Regina that Pedro brought into her orbit.

Recorded on location in Mexico at El Desierto Studio on a recommendation from Thundercat keyboard maestro Dennis Hamm, Genevieve traveled with best pals Chiquita Magic (keyboards, vocals), Pedro Martins (guitars, vocals), Chris Fishman (keys), Louis Cole (drums, synth bass), Henry Halliwell (additional production) and Daniel Sunshine (engineer) to elevate her demos. “The band made the music come alive with their skills, making all the written stuff more musical, adding ambient layers, choosing sounds that were perfect for the songs,” says Genevieve. “They played beautiful solos too. I loved watching them get so into it because all of them have musical visions I respect.”

LA-based singer-songwriter, producer, archer, and Dr. Mario enthusiast (“I keep my Switch in my back pocket most days”) Genevieve is a creative tornado known for being a force in KNOWER, Expensive Magnets, and her former band Pollyn, signing to Brainfeeder to release a sparkling solo album 'Dizzy Strange Summer' in 2020. The following year she collaborated with Thundercat, Raedio, and Louis Cole on “Satellite Space Age Edition” for the Insecure Season 5 soundtrack (HBO).

Genevieve hails from the scarily talented crew that includes Louis Cole, Pedro Martins, Sam Gendel, Sam Wilkes, Jacob Mann, and Chiquita Magic, bearing a similar foundation of classical and jazz traditions offset with a healthy punk attitude and passion for musical hybridity and fusion. She admits that being surrounded by these talented individuals is motivation to create in and of itself, leading to her newest effort, 'Forever Forever'.