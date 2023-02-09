Singer Aakritti Mehra opens up on her collaboration with Javed Ali

MUMBAI: Aakritti Mehra, a professional singer is quite known for her soulful voice. She enjoys a fan base of over 4.30 Lac people with over 7 Crore views. The diva has performed for legendary Bollywood Artists and has been credited with popular independent musical video albums. Adding more to her crown of achievements she is also an empaneled artist for ICCR, Govt. of India.

We are living in the era of collaborations, because the outcome is always the best! And this particular collaboration is something we never we wanted. For the first time Singer Aakritti Mehra who is known for her soulful singing has joined hands with Singer Javed Ali for their upcoming song.

Yes you read it right, and the timing is just perfect with the Valentine's around the corner their song 'Ishq Hua' will be a perfect romantic number to listen to.

Talking about the same, Aakritti says, " Music is something which keeps all of us going. And for me Music always brings out the best out of me. I am so grateful for this opportunity to be able to create something so magical with none other than Javed sir itself. Everyone loves to be loved! And the timing of this song is just perfect, and it'll be a perfect romantic number which just matches the vibe."

Aakritti Mehra was also felicitated for performing in prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke International Awards 2020. She was given a token of appreciation in the presence of many renowned celebrities like Mr. Chandrashekhar Pusalkar ji (Grandson of honorable Shri Dada Saheb Phalke ji). Mr. Boman Irani. Ritesh Deshmukh. Armaan Malik, Malaika Arora. Mr. Ramesh Sippy. Guru Randhawa. Kichcha Sudeep. Tulsi Kumar. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya. Manish Paul and many more.

On the professional front, the diva was last seen performing for Prime Minister Narendra Modi at prestigious Ayodhya Deepotsav. And she amazed everyone including the lakhs of fans present there with her soulful voice. Ishq hua features Erica Fernandes and Suraj Jumani and is slated to release on 10th February.