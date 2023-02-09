Rohanpreet Singh gifts wife Neha Kakkar a super romantic love song 'Gham Khushiyan' for Valentine's Day

MUMBAI: The most adorable couple of B-Town who never fail to give us endless couple goals are here yet another time to steal our hearts with their upcoming love song 'Gham Khushiyan' on 13th February! With Valentine's Day right around the corner, the song is a heart melting melody of love, sung by Arijit Singh and Neha Kakkar, while it's composed by Rohanpreet Singh specially for wife Neha. That's right! 'Gham Khushiyan' is a special valentine's day gift to Neha by husband Rohanpreet and let's admit, they couldn't have been any cuter.

Talking about working on the song for Neha, Rohanpreet said, "Since I wanted to give a really special and unique present to Neha on Valentine's Day, I started working on this song well in advance. This was my gift to her so it obviously had to be perfect which is why the process kickstarted during Christmas of 2022. I also wanted her to be a part of this song, so I had to tell her a while ago but her reaction was totally worth it."

The song presented by T-Series stars the couple themselves with direction by Adil Shaikh, and beautiful lyrics by Rana Sotal.