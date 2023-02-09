RadioandMusic
News |  09 Feb 2023 17:17 |  By RnMTeam

MTV Splitsvilla X4 in a satirical music video titled – ‘Villa Wala Pyaar’ featuring Uorfi Javed

MUMBAI: MTV Splitsvilla X4 is nearing its much-anticipated grand finale this Saturday and fans of the show are super excited to see who will win this extraordinary season. This year, viewers witnessed high-voltage drama, ugly fights, overnight twists & turns, changing dynamics of relations, and a lot more! Recently, a shocking leaked video of Uorfi’s fight with Sakshi Shrivas over a conversation with Justin clearly showed conflicts brewing outside the villa as well! And now Uorfi has hit back at the contestants’ unruly behaviour, confirming the brewing speculation, through a satirical music video called Villa Wala Pyaar on the Fully Faltoo YouTube channel! Check out the hilarious retro-style video VIEW .

The super entertaining music video takes an enjoyable, comical dig at the show, featuring Mischief Maker Uorfi with contestants Amir Hossein, Tara Prasad, Kashish Ratnani, Joshua Chhabra, Justin D’Cruz, Sakshi Shrivas, Soundous Moufakir, and Akashlina Chandra. The ensemble of contestants can be seen dancing to the catchy 90s Bollywood-style song, which celebrates the over-the-top drama, blame games, and rollercoaster of relationships that viewers crib about – but ironically cannot get enough of! With lyrics like ‘Average IQ minus 4, phir bhi log dekhein baar baar and ‘King size ego, drammein hazaar’, the Fully Faltoo video perfectly captures the guilty pleasure that is MTV Splitsvilla X4!

Catch MTV Splitsvilla X4’s most-awaited Grand Finale on 11th February, Saturday, only on MTV at 7 PM!

