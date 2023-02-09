RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  09 Feb 2023 13:24 |  By RnMTeam

Elliott Landy presents VOLUME 2 THE BAND PHOTOGRAPHS: ON KICKSTARTER

MUMBAI: When you picture The Band, you have Elliott Landy’s photographs in your mind. He took the legendary photos in their 1968 album, Music From Big Pink and THE BAND, their self-titled 1969 album. But there’s more where those came from. A whole lot more!

Elliott Landy took some of the most iconic photographs in rock’n’roll history. He was the official photographer at the 1969 Woodstock festival. His portraits of Bob Dylan and Van Morrison are on the covers of Nashville Skyline and Moondance, respectively. His work has been featured in major magazines. exhibited in museums and galleries worldwide for over 50 years. He has published 12 books devoted exclusively to his photographs.

In 2015, Landy published The Band Photographs, 1968-1969 with the help of Kickstarter. It became the highest funded music photography book in Kickstarter history.

The Band has become one of the most celebrated groups in rock’n’roll history: for their own groundbreaking work, for their integral role in Bob Dylan’s development and for the all-star concert film The Last Waltz. The fertile period of 1968-69 – which produced Big Pink, The Band and The Basement Tapes – is steeped in mystery and has been subject to countless articles, essays and books. But other than the music itself, only Elliott Landy’s photographs bring it to life.

“I was the only photographer who had access to The Band during that period while living in Woodstock, N.Y. Because we were friends I had the freedom to hang out and take whatever pictures I wanted. I shot more than 10,000 frames of film of The Band during this period. Of these, fewer than 25 had been published prior to my 2015 book, The Band Photographs 1968-1969, which contained 200 photographs—most of which had never been published before.”

Volume 2 of The Band Photographs began when Landy started going through some old boxes of prints, and discovered shots from the same period that he thought were as good or better than the ones he’d just published: “really great images that definitely deserved to be seen.” They capture an innocence and excitement particular to their hermetic environment, before success started to tear them apart.

“Because of the unfettered access I had as a friend, the photographs bring us into their lives from the mundane chores of grocery shopping to the fun of playing football in the backyard to the sublime moments of creation in the studio and onstage. You will be transported back to their homes in Woodstock and invited to gather on Levon’s bed as they discuss lyrics for who knows, Rag Mama Rag or maybe King Harvest….”

“At the time I was photographing them they were thrilled with the music they were making together. These photographs of Garth, Levon, Richard, Rick and Robbie are testimony to their camaraderie and love of life which were the seeds from which their music sprung.”

The Kickstarter campaign for Volume 2 of The Band Photographs 1968-69 goes live on February 7th, 2023. Rewards offered for pledges include signed editions, limited edition prints, lithos and more. The book will be the same size as Volume 1 (12x12”), beautifully printed. It will make a perfect mate to the first volume – or your favorite vinyl records by The Band.

Hardcover, 12x12 inches, with 160 projected pages. Beautifully printed on heavy weight paper.

To learn more about the Kickstarter and supporting Landy’s $65,000 campaign please visit http://kck.st/3Xah72z

Tags
Garth Bob Dylan Nashville Singer music
Related news
 | 09 Feb 2023

Celebrate YOU this Valentine’s Day

While you spend the day of love with your special ones, here are some tips and recommendations from Amazon to prioritise yourself too

read more
 | 09 Feb 2023

Coke Studio Bharat's first track ‘Udja’ garners over 2.5 million views in 21 hours!

MUMBAI: After a hiatus of over 7 years, Coke Studio is finally back in the country as Coke Studio Bharat. Music-lovers and netizens are here for it and how! The first song - ‘Udja’- met with accelerated interest, on-loop plays, and exciting comments on social media.

read more
 | 09 Feb 2023

The 5-piece band from southern California, Infamous Stiffs, deliveries a sharp and angry punk rock on new EP “Lockdown Live”

MUMBAI: SoCal punk rockers, Infamous Stiffs, are back with a six song live EP, “Lockdown Live”, their second release on Riot Records/Golden Robot Records, available for pre-order/add/save, with new single Kill for the Sound (Live) out now alongside the music video for the track.

read more
 | 08 Feb 2023

XG release performance video for their third single, 'SHOOTING STAR'!

MUMBAI: The music video for 'SHOOTING STAR' has gained over 12 million views in the two weeks since its release and has charted in 25 regions on the YouTube charts. Including No. 1 in the UK, Canada and Japan, No. 3 in the US, and No.

read more
 | 08 Feb 2023

Youth sensation Yohani and legendary singer Udit Narayan share the stage for their recent show in Melbourne

MUMBAI: Youth icon Yohani who broke the internet with ‘Manike’, recently performed in a concert sharing the stage with legendary Udit Narayan in the two days grand musical concert in Melbourne.

read more

RnM Biz

The IPRS hosts two sessions at the iconic Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2023

MUMBAI: After a two-year absence, the iconic and much-awaited Kala Ghoda Arts Festival is back toread more

Mirchi collaborates with Medulance to launch Sunn Siren Sunn, an initiative to sensitize the public regarding ambulances on the move

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has launched its latesread more

Red FM bags maximum awards at India Audio Summit & Awards 2023

MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network has been awarded thread more

We are currently off to a solid start in our efforts to establish Songdew as a global platform that supports artists in all aspects, rather than just music distribution: Sunil Khanna

Mumbai: Songdew Media Pvt Ltd, a leading music network connecting independent artists with theirread more

Vipin Pungalia, Country Manager & Director- Sales Pro Audio at Sennheiser India reveals brand focus and upcoming plans

MUMBAI: Sennheiser has been a part of the audio community for more than 75 years and has become sread more

top# 5 articles

1
Celebrate YOU this Valentine’s Day

While you spend the day of love with your special ones, here are some tips and recommendations from Amazon to prioritise yourself too Love is in the...read more

2
Coke Studio Bharat's first track ‘Udja’ garners over 2.5 million views in 21 hours!

MUMBAI: After a hiatus of over 7 years, Coke Studio is finally back in the country as Coke Studio Bharat. Music-lovers and netizens are here for it...read more

3
Elliott Landy presents VOLUME 2 THE BAND PHOTOGRAPHS: ON KICKSTARTER

MUMBAI: When you picture The Band, you have Elliott Landy’s photographs in your mind. He took the legendary photos in their 1968 album, Music From...read more

4
The 5-piece band from southern California, Infamous Stiffs, deliveries a sharp and angry punk rock on new EP “Lockdown Live”

MUMBAI: SoCal punk rockers, Infamous Stiffs, are back with a six song live EP, “Lockdown Live”, their second release on Riot Records/Golden Robot...read more

5
Singer Aakritti Mehra opens up on her collaboration with Javed Ali

MUMBAI: Aakritti Mehra, a professional singer is quite known for her soulful voice. She enjoys a fan base of over 4.30 Lac people with over 7 Crore...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games