News |  09 Feb 2023 12:37 |  By RnMTeam

Coke Studio Bharat's first track ‘Udja’ garners over 2.5 million views in 21 hours!

MUMBAI: After a hiatus of over 7 years, Coke Studio is finally back in the country as Coke Studio Bharat. Music-lovers and netizens are here for it and how! The first song - ‘Udja’- met with accelerated interest, on-loop plays, and exciting comments on social media. If you haven’t heard it yet check it out now –

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=udi+ja+coke+studio

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cokestudiobharat/

Coke Studio Bharat is an amalgamation of over 50 artists from across the country who have come together to create over 10 memorable tracks celebrating the roots of Bharat. ‘Udja’ has been composed by OAFF and Savera, with vocals by Burrah, Jasleen Royal and Savera Mehta. The bitter-sweet journey of two people who part ways with the promise of a better future - 'Udja' is an ode to hope and the energy of new beginnings written by Burrah and Kausar Munir. The season has been curated by Ankur Tiwari.

Join in and celebrate the journey of Bharat’s new voice on YouTube, Spotify, Gaana, Saavn, Wynk Music, Audible or anywhere else you get your music from.

