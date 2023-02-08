RadioandMusic
News |  08 Feb 2023 21:45 |  By RnMTeam

Youth sensation Yohani and legendary singer Udit Narayan share the stage for their recent show in Melbourne

MUMBAI: Youth icon Yohani who broke the internet with ‘Manike’, recently performed in a concert sharing the stage with legendary Udit Narayan in the two days grand musical concert in Melbourne. We can’t imagine the wonder that was created when two of the most loved music personalities performed together on one stage. The golden moment of the concert was when Udit Narayan sang a line of Yohani’s famous track ‘Manike’ that not only took the young singer by surprise but even the crowd went berserk. One being a legend of the Indian Music industry, while the other being a viral sensation amongst the youth came together internationally and performed some of their biggest hits.

Recently, Yohani also took to Instagram to share a video of both of them backstage where she was praised and complimented by Udit Ji for her voice. What’s interesting to know is, that Udit Narayan’s ‘Pehla Nasha’ was the first ever song that Yohani learnt in Hindi.

Overwhelmed with joy about sharing stage with Udit Narayan, Yohani said, “I am so happy and honoured to perform on the same stage as Udit sir. He is such an amazing, humble, down to earth person and I will never forget these two days in Melbourne.”

