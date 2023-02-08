XG release performance video for their third single, 'SHOOTING STAR'!

MUMBAI: The music video for 'SHOOTING STAR' has gained over 12 million views in the two weeks since its release and has charted in 25 regions on the YouTube charts. Including No. 1 in the UK, Canada and Japan, No. 3 in the US, and No. 1 on the worldwide music video trend ranking 'Music Videos Trending (worldwide)'.

The performance video for 'SHOOTING STAR' has been released today. While the previous performance video for 'MASCARA' was shot in an abandoned factory, 'SHOOTING STAR' takes place on a stage with glowing lights and a starry ceiling, to give the feeling of outer space.

On March 8th, XG are set to make appearances on KBS 2TV's 'Music Bank', MBC's 'Show! Music Core', the SBS show 'INKIGAYO', Mnet's 'M COUNTDOWN', Arirang TV's 'SIMPLY K-POP', MBC's M 'SHOW CHAMPION' and many other popular Korean music TV programmes.

In addition to Korean music shows, XG have also appeared on popular US radio stations such as 'iHeartRadio' and 'WiLD 94.9', as well as the US YouTube channel REACT with over 20 million registered users, the Hindustan Times, a major newspaper in India, NYLON Manila in the Philippines, and many other international media.

XG - SHOOTING STAR (Performance Video)

XG.

3rd Single 'SHOOTING STAR'

2023.01.25 Wed

DIGITAL/CD BOX

Tracklist:

1. SHOOTING STAR

2. LEFT RIGHT

Streaming/Download

https://XG.lnk.to/_SHOOTING_STA R

SHOOTING STAR

Inspired by Hip-Hop & R&B, XG's new track, 'SHOOTING STAR', is a spacewalk through a dream-filled soundscape - A harmony between thumping bass and the signature sound of bells. It combines powerful rap and exceptional vocals in a diverse arrangement. The lyrics express XG's single-minded goal to develop into world-class artists.

LEFT RIGHT

LEFT RIGHT features repeating synth loops and trap beats with a Hip-Hop/R&B vibe. Making for an addictive song with repeating synth loops, powerful trap beats, strong bass, sharp hi-hats sound and enticing rap and vocals. The lyric "The only direction I know" embodies XG's positive, energetic philosophy, never being swayed by others but believing in yourself and always pushing forward.

XG

A 7-member, Hip-Hop/R&B-inspired girl group made up of JURIN, CHISA, HINATA, HARVEY, JURIA, MAYA and COCONA.

With their first single ‘Tippy Toes’, they were the first artists to debut from XGALX, a global entertainment production company with a mission to produce artists with a defined world view, creating a culture of bold creativity.

In June of 2022, they released their second single, 'MASCARA'. A third single, 'SHOOTING STAR', was released on January 25th 2023.

The group are 'XG', which stands for 'Xtraordinary Girls'.

With their fresh, inventive music and performance, XG aims to empower young people from all over the world - from all walks of life.

XGALX

XGALX is a global entertainment production company with a mission to produce artists with a defined world view, creating a culture of “bold” creativity. Through the dynamic energy of their music and performance, XGALX will spread a message to young people all over the world:

"Focus on your dreams and don’t stop until you make them a reality"

CREATE BOLD CULTURE

Through the work of the XGALX project we will empower young people all over the world, from all walks of life to:

"Listen to your heart, focus on your dreams and have the strength to make them come true - without being limited by the opinions or judgements of others.”

