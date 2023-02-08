A satirical music video titled – ‘Villa Wala Pyaar’ on MTV Splitsvilla X4 featuring Uorfi Javed

MUMBAI: MTV Splitsvilla X4 is nearing its much-anticipated grand finale this Saturday and fans of the show are super excited to see who will win this extraordinary season. This year, viewers witnessed high-voltage drama, ugly fights, overnight twists & turns, changing dynamics of relations, and a lot more! Recently, a shocking leaked video of Uorfi’s fight with Sakshi Shrivas over a conversation with Justin clearly showed conflicts brewing outside the villa as well! And now Uorfi has hit back at the contestants’ unruly behaviour, confirming the brewing speculation, through a satirical music video called Villa Wala Pyaar on the Fully Faltoo YouTube channel! Check out the hilarious retro-style video VIEW
The super entertaining music video takes an enjoyable, comical dig at the show, featuring Mischief Maker Uorfi with contestants Amir Hossein, Tara Prasad, Kashish Ratnani, Joshua Chhabra, Justin D’Cruz, Sakshi Shrivas, Soundous Moufakir, and Akashlina Chandra. The ensemble of contestants can be seen dancing to the catchy 90s Bollywood-style song, which celebrates the over-the-top drama, blame games, and rollercoaster of relationships that viewers crib about – but ironically cannot get enough of! With lyrics like ‘Average IQ minus 4, phir bhi log dekhein baar baar and ‘King size ego, drammein hazaar’, the Fully Faltoo video perfectly captures the guilty pleasure that is MTV Splitsvilla X4!
Catch MTV Splitsvilla X4’s most-awaited Grand Finale on 11th February, Saturday, only on MTV at 7 PM!
MUMBAI: After a two-year absence, the iconic and much-awaited Kala Ghoda Arts Festival is back toread more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has launched its latesread more
MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network has been awarded thread more
Mumbai: Songdew Media Pvt Ltd, a leading music network connecting independent artists with theirread more
MUMBAI: Sennheiser has been a part of the audio community for more than 75 years and has become sread more
MUMBAI: When you picture The Band, you have Elliott Landy’s photographs in your mind. He took the legendary photos in their 1968 album, Music From...read more
MUMBAI: The world of Indian classical music is about to get more magical as two of the most renowned artists in the world of classical music, Pandit...read more
While you spend the day of love with your special ones, here are some tips and recommendations from Amazon to prioritise yourself too Love is in the...read more
MUMBAI: After a hiatus of over 7 years, Coke Studio is finally back in the country as Coke Studio Bharat. Music-lovers and netizens are here for it...read more
MUMBAI: SoCal punk rockers, Infamous Stiffs, are back with a six song live EP, “Lockdown Live”, their second release on Riot Records/Golden Robot...read more