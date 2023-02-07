RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  07 Feb 2023 12:50 |  By RnMTeam

Urvashi Rautela and Sharad Malhotra's Taubaa Meri Taubaa Song Is The New Heartbreaking Song Of The Year

MUMBAI: Urvashi Rautela who is Bollywood's youngest superstar, and the highest-paid asian actress. Urvashi Rautela has been making headlines for quite some time now. From making India proud at international levels to sharing spicy details from her personal life, Urvashi is clearly the most talked-about celeb in town!

Urvashi Rautela has time and again, wooed the audience with her stellar performances in music videos and movies. The actress never fails to impress the audience with her talent and mesmerizing beauty. And now, according to our sources, Urvashi Rautela’s new song “Tauba Meri Tauba” with Sharad Malhotra is one of the most heartbreaking song of the year

The song showcases a love story, but a story with many twists and turns of emotions and love. The story will definitely make you cry and make you witness the most heartbreaking emotions ever. It's the story of a dancer, played by Urvashi, who falls in love with a boy, Sharad Malhotra, but he plays with her emotions and feelings and later gets the most heartbreaking betrayal. Sharing about the song the actress also took to her social media and shared the video of her song release.

Tauba meri Tauba also stars Sharad Malhotra, and the song is sung by Mamta Sharma. The lyrics are by Badash, and the song is directed by Navjit Buttar. The official release date for the song will be announced soon.

On the work front, Urvashi will next be seen alongside Ram Pothineni. She will also play Randeep Hooda's co-star in 'Inspector Avinash'. The actress will also make her Hollywood debut with Michele Morrone, and, in an upcoming global music single, she will be seen with Jason Derulo.

Tags
Urvashi Rautela Sharad Malhotra Randeep Hooda Mamta Sharma music
Related news
 | 07 Feb 2023

Ranjit Bawa's latest song 'Retro' is a romantic dance track presented by T-Series that you can't stop grooving to!

MUMBAI: Ranjit Bawa is back again to amaze us with a romantic dance track, 'Retro'

read more
 | 07 Feb 2023

Sunny Leone and Shah Rukh Khan’s song Laila Main Laila from Raees crosses one billion views

MUMBAI: Sunny Leone‘s much loved track Laila Main Laila is easily one of the country’s most snazzy songs of recent times. The track from the 2017 film Raees was recreated by Ram Sampath and also stars with him Superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

read more
 | 07 Feb 2023

India Beach Fashion Week at Goa’s Island of Love on February 13th, 14th

MUMBAI: Make this Valentine’s special with a quick getaway to Goa’s Divar Island for two days of fun and fashion.

read more
 | 07 Feb 2023

”My daughter Tishaa pushed me to release this song:” Tanya Singgh on her upcoming song ‘Yeh Kaisa Nasha Hai’

MUMBAI: A child is always the parents’ biggest cheerleader, and the same goes for singer Tanya Singgh, who after ruling hearts and leaving an indelible mark in Indian pop culture during the early 2000’s era, is all set to release her next single ‘Yeh Kaisa Nasha Hai’ under the T-Series label.

read more
 | 06 Feb 2023

Tanya Singgh is here to amaze us yet again with her new track 'Yeh Kaisa Nasha Hai' presented by T-Series. Song out now!

MUMBAI: Presented by T-Series, Tanya Singgh is seen in a never seen before avatar in ‘Yeh Kaisa Nasha Hai’. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, the sensuous yet romantic track is here to take over your hearts and Valentine’s Day playlist!

read more

RnM Biz

The IPRS hosts two sessions at the iconic Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2023

MUMBAI: After a two-year absence, the iconic and much-awaited Kala Ghoda Arts Festival is back toread more

The IPRS hosts two sessions at the iconic Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2023

MUMBAI: After a two-year absence, the iconic and much-awaited Kala Ghoda Arts Festival is back toread more

The IPRS hosts two sessions at the iconic Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2023

MUMBAI: After a two-year absence, the iconic and much-awaited Kala Ghoda Arts Festival is back toread more

Mirchi collaborates with Medulance to launch Sunn Siren Sunn, an initiative to sensitize the public regarding ambulances on the move

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has launched its latesread more

Red FM bags maximum awards at India Audio Summit & Awards 2023

MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network has been awarded thread more

top# 5 articles

1
TOMORROW X TOGETHER hits No. 1 on the Billboard 200

MUMBAI: TOMORROW X TOGETHER landed their first No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION. Gen Z’s ‘it’ band TOMORROW X TOGETHER (...read more

2
Ranjit Bawa's latest song 'Retro' is a romantic dance track presented by T-Series that you can't stop grooving to!

MUMBAI: Ranjit Bawa is back again to amaze us with a romantic dance track, 'Retro' . As the title suggests the music video of this song has a...read more

3
Sunny Leone and Shah Rukh Khan’s song Laila Main Laila from Raees crosses one billion views

MUMBAI: Sunny Leone‘s much loved track Laila Main Laila is easily one of the country’s most snazzy songs of recent times. The track from the 2017...read more

4
Urvashi Rautela and Sharad Malhotra's Taubaa Meri Taubaa Song Is The New Heartbreaking Song Of The Year

MUMBAI: Urvashi Rautela who is Bollywood's youngest superstar, and the highest-paid asian actress. Urvashi Rautela has been making headlines for...read more

5
India Beach Fashion Week at Goa’s Island of Love on February 13th, 14th

MUMBAI: Make this Valentine’s special with a quick getaway to Goa’s Divar Island for two days of fun and fashion. The Island of Love is a one-of-its-...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games