Urvashi Rautela and Sharad Malhotra's Taubaa Meri Taubaa Song Is The New Heartbreaking Song Of The Year

MUMBAI: Urvashi Rautela who is Bollywood's youngest superstar, and the highest-paid asian actress. Urvashi Rautela has been making headlines for quite some time now. From making India proud at international levels to sharing spicy details from her personal life, Urvashi is clearly the most talked-about celeb in town!

Urvashi Rautela has time and again, wooed the audience with her stellar performances in music videos and movies. The actress never fails to impress the audience with her talent and mesmerizing beauty. And now, according to our sources, Urvashi Rautela’s new song “Tauba Meri Tauba” with Sharad Malhotra is one of the most heartbreaking song of the year

The song showcases a love story, but a story with many twists and turns of emotions and love. The story will definitely make you cry and make you witness the most heartbreaking emotions ever. It's the story of a dancer, played by Urvashi, who falls in love with a boy, Sharad Malhotra, but he plays with her emotions and feelings and later gets the most heartbreaking betrayal. Sharing about the song the actress also took to her social media and shared the video of her song release.

Tauba meri Tauba also stars Sharad Malhotra, and the song is sung by Mamta Sharma. The lyrics are by Badash, and the song is directed by Navjit Buttar. The official release date for the song will be announced soon.

On the work front, Urvashi will next be seen alongside Ram Pothineni. She will also play Randeep Hooda's co-star in 'Inspector Avinash'. The actress will also make her Hollywood debut with Michele Morrone, and, in an upcoming global music single, she will be seen with Jason Derulo.