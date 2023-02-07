Ranjit Bawa's latest song 'Retro' is a romantic dance track presented by T-Series that you can't stop grooving to!

MUMBAI: Ranjit Bawa is back again to amaze us with a romantic dance track, 'Retro'
. As the title suggests the music video of this song has a completely retro feel to it. The song presented by T-Series is written by Deol Harman who has also given the music for this song while the video is directed by Arsh Singh, Mandy Singh and savvy Singh.
The singer of this dynamic dance track, Ranjit Bawa says, "The song 'Retro' has a very upbeat and lively vibe to it. The music video has quite a few retro 90's visual elements to it. I really hope the audience enjoys listening to this song just as much as I enjoyed making it."
_Ranjit Bawa's 'Retro' is produced by T-Series. Music Video by Arsh Singh, Mandy Singh and savvy Singh, Lyrics and Music by Deol Harman. The music video of the song is now out on T-Series’ YouTube channel!_
