News |  06 Feb 2023 13:49 |  By RnMTeam

"I think she can fix my life": Jonita Gandhi leaves fans from Malaysia to Mumbai stunned!

MUMBAI: Straight from recording studios in Los Angeles, the vivacious Jonita Gandhi hit the stage full force with AR Rahman live in Malaysia, followed immediately by a scintillating guest appearance at Lollapalooza with rapper Divine in Mumbai the next day. The versatile performer left audiences enamoured and inspired as they took to social media to share their love. One fan shared, “After watching Jonita Gandhi’s masterclass live performance and her multiple change of outfits, I think she can fix my life.”

In front of 70,000+ awestruck spectators, Jonita performed a versatile range of songs from sweet melodies to power ballads along with the music maestro AR Rahman in Malaysia. From costume changes, to full fledged dance choreography, there was never a dull moment when Jonita was on stage.

Over to Mumbai the next day, Jonita, who recently collaborated with Divine on the song "Sitara”, joined the party on stage at Lollapalooza. Her high energy performance and sultry singing was coupled with her trendy look and suave moves. The duo set the stage on fire with their performance.

Jonita never seems to drop the beat, jumping from persona to persona and owning it all with confidence, grace and swagger. We can all take a leaf from the happy-go-lucky performer.

