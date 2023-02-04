Singer Stebin Ben's Tu Mile Dil Khile continues to cast its spell weeks after its release

MUMBAI: Singer Stebin Ben has recreated the iconic Kumar Sanu,Alka Yagnik's track Tum Mile Dil Khile. Stebin's Tu Mile Dil Khile is a massive success and is continuing to win hearts weeks after its release.
Opening about the success of the track Stebin says,"The song is my personal favourite and I'm glad that audiences have showered so much love to it. I'm absorbing all the love that is pouring in."
The song has been trending and is a aure chartbuster and also is perfect for our valentine mood. The song released on 19th January and has instantly stuck a chord with the audiences.
The song stars Larissa Bonesi along with Stebin himself, sung by Stebin and Asees Kaur and has been composed by Lijo George and DJ Chetas. Produced by Dharma 2.0.
