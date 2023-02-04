Iulia Vantur's Raat Baki is out now, and it surely is the party anthem we have been waiting for

MUMBAI: Iulia Vantur brings a beautiful rendition of the 80's classic hit Raat Baaki Baat Baki for her lovely audiences. The track is titled as 'Raat Baki' and features the gorgeous Iulia herself. As the track has released today, it surely is the party anthem we had been waiting for.

The track has some high octane action sequences and has also Iulia singing the song. We are in love with how stunning and extravagant the visuals are.

Iulia opens up about the song and shares," I love the old Hindi music, which is India's legacy and essence, I think it is very important for the new generation to preserve and cherish its values. Recreating an old song is like building a bridge between generations, so I feel fortunate to sing an iconic song that hopefully will be in audiences' hearts for a long time. The journey from singing to shooting the song was like an action movie - full of suspense, excitement, and surprise. I hope the audience likes what we have recreated. I am grateful to the whole team for making this possible, especially to Saregama, Sajid Wajid, Haider Khan, Daniel Locicero and their crew!"

The song features Iulia Vantur and vocals have been done by her. Music by Sajid Khan, lyrics by Anjaan. The song is streaming on Saregama 's YouTube channel.