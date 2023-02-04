Immerse yourself in Zachary Ray's emotional masterpiece: 'Vicious Cycle'

MUMBAI: With reflective, relatable lyrics and beautifully sinuous melodies, Zachary Ray, Boston and Mumbai based artist is back with another catchy release, ‘Vicious Cycle’. Featuring Shreya Bhattacharya on vocals, this song’s meaningful message is successfully delivered with her grace and vocal ability that complements Zachary’s composition. Diving into the topics of trauma, mental illness, and addiction, Vicious Cycle encourages a contemplative, meaningful listening experience with the sensitive subjects it discusses and the mood that is created in the music.

Zachary Ray wrote this song after one of his closest friends from high school passed away unexpectedly; she was an incredible singer and was full of life. However, she could not break the cycle of addiction she found herself in. The song discusses the struggle with past trauma that many people face in the form of addiction, depression, flashbacks of negative experiences and more vicious cycles that cause a downward spiral in behaviour and negative emotions. Ray feels that we can often find ourselves in cycles that we can’t get out of alone and encourages listeners to seek help in such times instead of letting these cycles drown an individual.

Ray developed his passion for music at a young age, which began as a vocalist. This paved a path for him to study at the prestigious Berklee college of Music in Boston. He uses his precious gift of music to teach others as well as constantly release music such as his last single, ‘Cloud 9’. He has taught at the Calcutta School of Music and started the company called ‘Chaitown Community’, started in 2015. His love for music has led him to work with world renowned producers such as Nathan Walters, Brandon Bee (produces music for Justin Bieber), Nelda Studios and more.

Shreya Bhattacharya is one of Ray’s favorite singers and a good friend of his. He knew instinctively that her voice would sound perfect on this song and give it a special edge. Shreya is known for her versatile vocal ability in the genres of Jazz, RnB, gospel and western classical. She has been formally trained at the Swarnabhoomi Academy of Music in Chennai. Ray recorded this song with Shreya at Island City Studios and had it mixed and mastered by Hersh Desai.

“To anyone who finds themselves in a vicious cycle don’t give up, keep fighting and seek help. Don’t fight alone” – Zachary Ray.

Through his seamless ability to deliver impactful music, it is clear Zachary Ray has a way of connecting with his listeners through his passion and belief in the thought that music really can heal and make a change in the world. Keep an eye out for more from this incredible independent artist!

Listen to the song on Spotify :https://open.spotify.com/track/4pi37AxTXvkzvnJScHVrw0?si=HIuO2HeoS-WpYrTu2xthVw