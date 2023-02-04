RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  04 Feb 2023 21:05 |  By RnMTeam

Immerse yourself in Zachary Ray's emotional masterpiece: 'Vicious Cycle'

MUMBAI: With reflective, relatable lyrics and beautifully sinuous melodies, Zachary Ray, Boston and  Mumbai based artist  is back with another catchy release, ‘Vicious Cycle’. Featuring Shreya Bhattacharya on vocals, this song’s meaningful message is successfully delivered with her grace and vocal ability that complements Zachary’s composition. Diving into the topics of trauma, mental illness, and addiction, Vicious Cycle encourages a contemplative, meaningful listening experience with the sensitive subjects it discusses and the mood that is created in the music.

Zachary Ray wrote this song after one of his closest friends from high school passed away unexpectedly; she was an incredible singer and was full of life. However, she could not break the cycle of addiction she found herself in. The song discusses the struggle with past trauma that many people face in the form of addiction, depression, flashbacks of negative experiences and more vicious cycles that cause a downward spiral in behaviour and negative emotions. Ray feels that we can often find ourselves in cycles that we can’t get out of alone and encourages listeners to seek help in such times instead of letting these cycles drown an individual.

Ray developed his passion for music at a young age, which began as a vocalist. This paved a path for him to study at the prestigious Berklee college of Music in Boston. He uses his precious gift of music to teach others as well as constantly release music such as his last single, ‘Cloud 9’. He has taught at the Calcutta School of Music and started the company called ‘Chaitown Community’, started in 2015. His love for music has led him to work with world renowned producers such as Nathan Walters, Brandon Bee (produces music for Justin Bieber), Nelda Studios and more.

Shreya Bhattacharya is one of Ray’s favorite singers and a good friend of his. He knew instinctively that her voice would sound perfect on this song and give it a special edge. Shreya is known for her versatile vocal ability in the genres of Jazz, RnB, gospel and western classical. She has been formally trained at the Swarnabhoomi Academy of Music in Chennai. Ray recorded this song with Shreya at Island City Studios and had it mixed and mastered by Hersh Desai.

“To anyone who finds themselves in a vicious cycle don’t give up, keep fighting and seek help. Don’t fight alone” – Zachary Ray.

Through his seamless ability to deliver impactful music, it is clear Zachary Ray has a way of connecting with his listeners through his passion and belief in the thought that music really can heal and make a change in the world. Keep an eye out for more from this incredible independent artist!

Listen to the song on Spotify :https://open.spotify.com/track/4pi37AxTXvkzvnJScHVrw0?si=HIuO2HeoS-WpYrTu2xthVw

Tags
Zachary Ray Vicious Cycle music
Related news
 | 04 Feb 2023

Weaving the story with their music; Dynamic musical duo Sachin-Jigar for their most recent Farzi

MUMBAI: Fresh out of the success of Bhediya, musical duo Sachin-Jigar are back again with yet another powerful album for the web series 'Farzi' which is an edgy, unique crime thriller.

read more
 | 04 Feb 2023

Iulia Vantur's Raat Baki is out now, and it surely is the party anthem we have been waiting for

MUMBAI: Iulia Vantur brings a beautiful rendition of the 80's classic hit Raat Baaki Baat Baki for her lovely audiences. The track is titled as 'Raat Baki' and features the gorgeous Iulia herself. As the track has released today, it surely is the party anthem we had been waiting for.

read more
 | 03 Feb 2023

Coke Studio Bharat Celebrates the New Voice of India

MUMBAI : After the overwhelming success of Coke Studio globally, Coca-Cola announces the launch of ‘Coke Studio Bharat’ in Mumbai today.

read more
 | 03 Feb 2023

When Chai Met Toast performs on PartyNite Metaverse

MUMBAI: India's most loved pop band ‘When Chai Met Toast’ (WCMT) performed a virtual live concert ‘Van Heusen MetaPlay’ on PartyNite Metaverse.

read more
 | 03 Feb 2023

Black White Orange appointed as Exclusive Licensing Agent for Netflix in India, South Asia Markets

MUMBAI: Black White Orange, one of India’s leading brand licensing & consulting agencies, has been chosen as Netflix’s exclusive licensing and merchandising agent in India and South Asia.

read more

RnM Biz

Mirchi collaborates with Medulance to launch Sunn Siren Sunn, an initiative to sensitize the public regarding ambulances on the move

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has launched its latesread more

Red FM bags maximum awards at India Audio Summit & Awards 2023

MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network has been awarded thread more

We are currently off to a solid start in our efforts to establish Songdew as a global platform that supports artists in all aspects, rather than just music distribution: Sunil Khanna

Mumbai: Songdew Media Pvt Ltd, a leading music network connecting independent artists with theirread more

Vipin Pungalia, Country Manager & Director- Sales Pro Audio at Sennheiser India reveals brand focus and upcoming plans

MUMBAI: Sennheiser has been a part of the audio community for more than 75 years and has become sread more

We want to give opportunities to local independent artists to grow within the TuneCore/ Believe ecosystem says Heena Kriplani

MUMBAI: TuneCore South Asia head Heena Kriplani future plans for music artists in India at TuneCread more

top# 5 articles

1
Singer Stebin Ben's Tu Mile Dil Khile continues to cast its spell weeks after its release

MUMBAI: Singer Stebin Ben has recreated the iconic Kumar Sanu,Alka Yagnik's track Tum Mile Dil Khile. Stebin's Tu Mile Dil Khile is a massive success...read more

2
Weaving the story with their music; Dynamic musical duo Sachin-Jigar for their most recent Farzi

MUMBAI: Fresh out of the success of Bhediya, musical duo Sachin-Jigar are back again with yet another powerful album for the web series 'Farzi' which...read more

3
Black White Orange appointed as Exclusive Licensing Agent for Netflix in India, South Asia Markets

MUMBAI: Black White Orange, one of India’s leading brand licensing & consulting agencies, has been chosen as Netflix’s exclusive licensing and...read more

4
Immerse yourself in Zachary Ray's emotional masterpiece: 'Vicious Cycle'

MUMBAI: With reflective, relatable lyrics and beautifully sinuous melodies, Zachary Ray, Boston and  Mumbai based artist  is back with another...read more

5
Coke Studio Bharat Celebrates the New Voice of India

MUMBAI : After the overwhelming success of Coke Studio globally, Coca-Cola announces the launch of ‘Coke Studio Bharat’ in Mumbai today. The season...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games