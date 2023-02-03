WHAT! Urvashi Rautela's new song "Taubaa Meri Taubaa" to showcase her and RP's heartbreaking LOVESTORY???

MUMBAI: Urvashi Rautela has been making headlines for quite some time now. From making India proud at international levels to spicy details from her personal life, Urvashi is clearly the most talked-about celeb in town! And now, according to a little birdie, the audience will finally get to witness the truth about her heartbreaking love story.

Urvashi Rautela has time and again, wooed the audience with her stellar performances in music videos and movies. The actress never fails to impress the audience with her talent and mesmerizing beauty. And now, according to our sources, Urvashi Rautela's new song "Tauba Meri Tauba" with Sharad Malhotra is all set to tell the audience the heartbreaking love story of Urvashi and RP. In the poster, one can see Urvashi and Sharad facing opposite with a broken mirror visual hinting towards the heartbreak the song will beautifully portray.

Our closed source revealed, "This song will indirectly tell the incomplete love story of Urvashi and RP"

Tauba meri Tauba also stars Sharad Malhotra, and the song is sung by Mamta Sharma. The lyrics are by Badash, and the song is directed by Navjit Buttar. The official release date for the song will be announced soon.

On the work front, Urvashi will next be seen alongside Ram Pothineni. She will also play Randeep Hooda's co-star in 'Inspector Avinash'. The actress will also make her Hollywood debut with Michele Morrone, and, in an upcoming global music single, she will be seen with Jason Derulo.