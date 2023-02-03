Jeevansathi.com collaborates with ‘Din Shagna Da’ fame singer-songwriter Jasleen Royal for an exciting contest celebrating couples getting married this season

MUMBAI: India's leading matrimony brand, Jeevansathi.com, is set to celebrate the 'Season of Love' in a special way. Celebrating 25 years of its journey this year, the brand announced its campaign #StringsOfLoveByJS - to add a special surprise to the big day of a few lucky couples. In a bid to make their wedding special, the matrimonial platform has tied up with the ‘Din shagna da’ fame singer, songwriter, and composer Jasleen Royal to treat the chosen lucky couple to a huge surprise. The contest is open till 4 Feb 2023, so couples who want to make their wedding celebrations extra special can enter the contest by sharing a story of how they met their partner and their favorite thing about them.

In order to enter, the participants must first fill the google form

, then follow the platform’s Instagram handle and comment on the contest post using the hashtag #StringsOfLoveByJS. Participants can also win extra points by resharing the post and tagging Jeevansathi and Jasleen!

One lucky couple can be sure of a fairy tale wedding, entailing a surprise by Jeevansathi.com and Jasleen Royal and many others can look forward to winning exciting gift hampers from Jeevansathi.com, making their new life together even more enthralling.

Himani Bahuguna, EVP & Head - Marketing, Jeevansathi.com, said, ”Jeevansathi stands for 25 years of trusted matchmaking & countless success stories. We want to make the special day of a few lucky couples even more memorable through this contest. We are very excited about our association with Jasleen. She is an amazing singer and she gets a lot of love from the youth of the country with her songs becoming the life of most weddings”

Talking about her involvement, Jasleen Royal said, “This is going to be a one-of-a-kind experience for me and I am absolutely thrilled to see how the winning couple reacts to the surprise. This is electrifying and I am sure that the couple will cherish it for a lifetime.

I’m delighted to partner with Jeevansathi.com on this. And together we want to add a unique & memorable touch to a couple’s special day. I'm always looking to do something unique and special, and I feel this is totally in line with my artistic journey.”

As the leading matrimony brand in India for over 25 years, Jeevansathi.com has played a vital role in shaping the evolution of marriages. With the introduction of their free chat feature, they have revolutionized the way couples get to know each other, fostering true companionship and deeper connections. The platform enables free-flowing conversations between prospects, allowing them to truly understand one another before taking the next step in their relationship. With Jeevansathi.com, couples can be sure that they are in the hands of a trusted and experienced matchmaker, committed to helping them find their perfect life partner.