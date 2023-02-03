Black White Orange appointed as Exclusive Licensing Agent for Netflix in India, South Asia Markets

MUMBAI: Black White Orange, one of India’s leading brand licensing & consulting agencies, has been chosen as Netflix’s exclusive licensing and merchandising agent in India and South Asia. Under the agreement, Black White Orange will manage brand consulting & licensing for Netflix’s expansive show portfolio, including major international titles like SQUID GAME, STRANGER THINGS, BRIDGERTON, REBEL MOON, ONE PIECE, MONEY HEIST, and Indian Originals like ARCHIES, amongst a host of others.
Black White Orange will establish and develop NETFLIX’s consumer products business in India, as well as in Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh & Nepal.
“Netflix is an iconic brand in India and at BWO, we could not be more excited with the idea of launching consumer products for this legendary brand. Being superfans ourselves, we are thrilled to give fans a new way to own a piece of their favorite stories! Our strategy is to give consumers a never-before-seen merchandise experience that breaks away from the traditional mass market strategy. We’re thrilled to be working with the brilliant team at Netflix and cannot wait to get our partnership going”, said Mitali Desai, COO and Co-Founder, Black White Orange.
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has launched its latesread more
MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network has been awarded thread more
Mumbai: Songdew Media Pvt Ltd, a leading music network connecting independent artists with theirread more
MUMBAI: Sennheiser has been a part of the audio community for more than 75 years and has become sread more
MUMBAI: TuneCore South Asia head Heena Kriplani future plans for music artists in India at TuneCread more
MUMBAI: Rihanna takes the stage at the first-ever Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show on Sunday, February 12, 2023.read more
This performance-based curriculum, designed and certified by the legendary, Padma Shri Sonu Nigam, is for both, aspiring and trained singers who love...read more
MUMBAI: Adventure Playground is on this earth to have fun and play kick-ass punk rock music. Hailing from Oakland, CA, AP is a 5-piece outfit that is...read more
MUMBAI: Acclaimed Dutch producer, artist, and mental health advocate San Holo released his poignantly emotional new single “DON’T LOOK DOWN” via...read more
MUMBAI: An excellent way to taste the ancient Indian richness and heritage were the five beautiful wedding functions of Princess Sania Mulk,...read more