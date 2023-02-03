RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  03 Feb 2023 12:32 |  By RnMTeam

Black White Orange appointed as Exclusive Licensing Agent for Netflix in India, South Asia Markets

MUMBAI: Black White Orange, one of India’s leading brand licensing & consulting agencies, has been chosen as Netflix’s exclusive licensing and merchandising agent in India and South Asia. Under the agreement, Black White Orange will manage brand consulting & licensing for Netflix’s expansive show portfolio, including major international titles like SQUID GAME, STRANGER THINGS, BRIDGERTON, REBEL MOON, ONE PIECE, MONEY HEIST, and Indian Originals like ARCHIES, amongst a host of others.

Black White Orange will establish and develop NETFLIX’s consumer products business in India, as well as in Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh & Nepal.
“Netflix is an iconic brand in India and at BWO, we could not be more excited with the idea of launching consumer products for this legendary brand. Being superfans ourselves, we are thrilled to give fans a new way to own a piece of their favorite stories! Our strategy is to give consumers a never-before-seen merchandise experience that breaks away from the traditional mass market strategy. We’re thrilled to be working with the brilliant team at Netflix and cannot wait to get our partnership going”, said Mitali Desai, COO and Co-Founder, Black White Orange.

Tags
Netflix Stranger Things Bridgerton Money Heist music
Related news
 | 03 Feb 2023

When Chai Met Toast performs on PartyNite Metaverse

MUMBAI: India's most loved pop band ‘When Chai Met Toast’ (WCMT) performed a virtual live concert ‘Van Heusen MetaPlay’ on PartyNite Metaverse.

read more
 | 03 Feb 2023

Jeevansathi.com collaborates with ‘Din Shagna Da’ fame singer-songwriter Jasleen Royal for an exciting contest celebrating couples getting married this season

MUMBAI: India's leading matrimony brand, Jeevansathi.com, is set to celebrate the 'Season of Love' in a special way. Celebrating 25 years of its journey this year, the brand announced its campaign #StringsOfLoveByJS - to add a special surprise to the big day of a few lucky couples.

read more
 | 03 Feb 2023

Billionaire and the Royal lineage Shaji Ul Mulk’s daughter, Princess Sania Mulk marries US-based Bilal Khalid Ahmed in a lavish wedding ceremony

MUMBAI: An excellent way to taste the ancient Indian richness and heritage were the five beautiful wedding functions of Princess Sania Mulk, daughter of industrialist Nawab Shaji Ul Mulk & the late Farha Mariyum Khatoon to US-based Bilal Khalid Ahmed in a beautiful ceremony attended by seve

read more
 | 03 Feb 2023

San Holo “DON’T LOOK DOWN” feat. Lizzy Land

MUMBAI: Acclaimed Dutch producer, artist, and mental health advocate San Holo released his poignantly emotional new single “DON’T LOOK DOWN” via Helix Records on January 27.

read more
 | 03 Feb 2023

Apple Music launches Rihanna’s Road to Halftime ahead of Super Bowl LVII

MUMBAI: Rihanna takes the stage at the first-ever Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show on Sunday, February 12, 2023.

read more

RnM Biz

Mirchi collaborates with Medulance to launch Sunn Siren Sunn, an initiative to sensitize the public regarding ambulances on the move

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has launched its latesread more

Red FM bags maximum awards at India Audio Summit & Awards 2023

MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network has been awarded thread more

We are currently off to a solid start in our efforts to establish Songdew as a global platform that supports artists in all aspects, rather than just music distribution: Sunil Khanna

Mumbai: Songdew Media Pvt Ltd, a leading music network connecting independent artists with theirread more

Vipin Pungalia, Country Manager & Director- Sales Pro Audio at Sennheiser India reveals brand focus and upcoming plans

MUMBAI: Sennheiser has been a part of the audio community for more than 75 years and has become sread more

We want to give opportunities to local independent artists to grow within the TuneCore/ Believe ecosystem says Heena Kriplani

MUMBAI: TuneCore South Asia head Heena Kriplani future plans for music artists in India at TuneCread more

top# 5 articles

1
Apple Music launches Rihanna’s Road to Halftime ahead of Super Bowl LVII

MUMBAI: Rihanna takes the stage at the first-ever Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show on Sunday, February 12, 2023.read more

2
Artium Academy’s new Western Vocals Course will help you find your voice and sing like your fav artist!

This performance-based curriculum, designed and certified by the legendary, Padma Shri Sonu Nigam, is for both, aspiring and trained singers who love...read more

3
Oakland, CA's Adventure Playground Are Bringing The Fun Back

MUMBAI: Adventure Playground is on this earth to have fun and play kick-ass punk rock music. Hailing from Oakland, CA, AP is a 5-piece outfit that is...read more

4
San Holo “DON’T LOOK DOWN” feat. Lizzy Land

MUMBAI: Acclaimed Dutch producer, artist, and mental health advocate San Holo released his poignantly emotional new single “DON’T LOOK DOWN” via...read more

5
Billionaire and the Royal lineage Shaji Ul Mulk’s daughter, Princess Sania Mulk marries US-based Bilal Khalid Ahmed in a lavish wedding ceremony

MUMBAI: An excellent way to taste the ancient Indian richness and heritage were the five beautiful wedding functions of Princess Sania Mulk,...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games