Billionaire and the Royal lineage Shaji Ul Mulk’s daughter, Princess Sania Mulk marries US-based Bilal Khalid Ahmed in a lavish wedding ceremony

MUMBAI: An excellent way to taste the ancient Indian richness and heritage were the five beautiful wedding functions of Princess Sania Mulk, daughter of industrialist Nawab Shaji Ul Mulk & the late Farha Mariyum Khatoon to US-based Bilal Khalid Ahmed in a beautiful ceremony attended by several high profile dignitaries and celebrities from the world of sports and cinema.

The princess who hails from the Royal family of Nawabs of Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, India holds a degree in architecture from the prestigious Virginia Tech University and has worked on high profile architectural projects in the United States & UAE. On the other hand, Bilal completed his bachelor in Material Science with a specialization in Nuclear Engineering from Virginia Tech as well. He is currently helping design systems for the US Embassies & Consulates around the world with the US Department of State.

The pomp, glory and opulence of bygone periods was brought to life as the bride & groom exchanged vows bejewelled like a Prince and Princess in a royal backdrop amongst the display of many royal luxuries, traditions, and processions.

The venue of all the functions was of course elegance exemplified. While the welcome dinner & the haldi took place at the opulent mansion of Mulk Residence of 50,000 sq ft , Al Barari Dubai which was lit with lights, musical fountains & stunning decor. The mehndi & sangeet functions took place at Fort Island, Madinat Jumeirah where the bride arrived in a series of boats sailing through the water & the groom arrived with LED drums & dancers, the entire venue was turned into a flea market coupled with world class décor. Both the functions were followed by a grand wedding at Atlantis, The Palm Jumeirah where the whole barat involved more than 140 dancers from different parts of the world, the groom arrived on a horse which was the biggest highlight of Nikah. The grand Nikah was followed by a Walima Reception at The Ritz Carlton, Dubai where the sky was lit with massive fireworks . A palace ambience was recreated, right from the well-wrought entrance, chandeliers, columns, and draperies. Grand lightning, floral decorations, red carpet all added to the grandeur. Women set the color wheels in motion with glamorous designer sarees & men opted for classic sherwanis boosting the rich royal fashion of India.

Both the bride & groom looked magical in their designers’ outfits from both India & Pakistan by ace designers like Gaurav Gupta, Nomi Ansari, Dr. Haroon, HSY, Nimrah Khokhar, BOSS

Singer Ali Zafar, Parvati Nair & Sara Loren added to the entertainment quotient where all the guests were seen having a gala time. The wedding was attended by the crème de la crème crowd from all over the world including the biggest names from the business arena - Sheikh Nahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan- Minister of Information from Zimbabwe, Ayeza Khan & Danish Taimoor. The event was hosted by the gorgeous Gauhar Khan & the very charming Yasir Hussain.

