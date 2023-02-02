Sunburn Voted Top 10 Music Festivals In The World

MUMBAI: Asia’s largest dance music festival Sunburn has been voted the World’s #10 Festival in the world in the acclaimed DJ Mag Top 100 Festivals Poll 2022.
The Indian dance music festival now joins the ranks of festival majors such as Creamfields, Tomorrowland, Coachella, Glastonbury, Awakenings and Ultra Music Festival, superseding the likes of Lollapalooza, Burning Man, Electric Zoo, Boom, Don’t Let Daddy Know to arrive in the coveted Top 10 spot this year.
Earlier, Sunburn was awarded the #27 spot in the 2019 ranking of 50 festivals and has noteworthily ascended to #10 spot this year in the 2022 ranking of 100 festivals.
In the first poll since 2019, and returning as a Top 100 as opposed to the previous list of 50, over 100,000 verified votes were counted in the 2022 Top 100 Festivals poll from the 5th to the 26th October 2022.
Since its inception in 2007, India’s Sunburn Festival has pushed the boundaries of production, artist curation and fan experiences. The festival giant has executed over 1000 events across India over 15 years with an unbeatable track record of more than 2 million fan attendance.
Speaking about the recognition, Karan Singh, CEO, Sunburn states, “This is an incredibly milestone moment for us and the entire dance music community of India. We are humbled that our festival has garnered such an important feat as we enter the 16th year of our festival. We are extremely grateful for all the love and support we have received over the years; we could never have done this on our own. A big shout out to all fans, artists, government authorities, brand partners and the DJ Mag team, it means a lot!”
Dimitri Vegas Like Mike state, “We have a long-lasting relationship with India and Sunburn! It’s one of our favourite places to go!”
Lost Frequencies state, “The energy & love I always get during my sunburn shows is so amazing! That’s also the reason why I always try to do something extra special like the remixes”
Vini Vici state, “Sunburn is an amazing festival with massive vibes! It's always a huge pleasure to perform and enjoy with our Indian fans.”
You can see the full Top 100 Festival poll results below. The poll will return this year in late April.
Tomorrowland, Belgium
Ultra Music Festival, USA
EDC Las Vegas, USA
Creamfields North, UK
Exit, Serbia
Glastonbury, UK
Awakenings, Netherlands
Coachella, USA
Untold, Romania
Sunburn, India
World Club Dome, Germany
Kappa FuturFestival, Italy
Lollapalooza, USA
Sónar, Spain
Parklife, UK
Timewarp, Germany
Parookaville, Germany
Burning Man, USA
Dekmantel, Netherlands
Mysteryland, Netherlands
Monegros, Spain
Defqon 1, Netherlands
Electronic Love, Austria
Boomtown, UK
Sziget, Romania
Primavera Sound, Spain
BBF: Barcelona Beach Festival, Spain
Balaton Sounds, Hungary
Bonnaroo, USA
Loveland, Netherlands
Melt!, Germany
AMF, Netherlands
Electric Zoo, USA
DGTL, Netherlands
Lovefest, Serbia
Hideout, Croatia
Crssd Festival, San Diego, USA
Echelon, Germany
La Plages Electronique, France
MEO Sudoeste, Portugal
Sonus, Croatia
A Summer Story, Spain
Transmission , Australia
Ultra Europe, Croatia
Outlook, Croatia
Electric Nation Graz, Austria
Nameless Music Festival, Italy
Neopop, Portugal
Lollapalooza Brazil, Brazil
EDC Orlando, USA
NEVERSEA Festival, Romania
Boom Festival, Portugal
Movement Music Festival, USA
AVA Festival, UK
Dimensions, Croatia
Love International, Croatia
Family Piknik, France
Ravolution Music Festival, Vietnam
Snowbombing, Austria
808 Festival, Thailand
EDC Mexico, Mexico
Panorama Festival, Italy
DWP, Indonesia
AMP Lost & Found, Malta
Nibirii, Germany
Defected Croatia, Croatia
ZoukOut, Singapore
Creamfields Chile, Chile
Lost Village, UK
Veld Music Festival, Canada
Tomorrowland Winter, France
NEON Countdown, Thailand
We Are Fstvl, UK
Ultra Japan, Japan
Oasis Into The Wild, Morocco
Blacklist, Germany
S2O Taiwan
Houghton, UK
Airbeat One, Germany
Ultra Korea, Korea
Terminal V, UK
Nocturnal Wonderland, USA
Field Day Australia, Australia
Dominator, Netherlands
Holy Ship!, USA
ION Festival, Albania
Field Day, UK
Sunandbass, Italy
BEON1X, Cyprus
ARC Music Festival, USA
Anjunadeep Explorations, Albania
Lightning in a Bottle, USA
Secret Garden Party, UK
Electric Forest , USA
Outlook UK, UK
All Points East , UK
Time Warp , Brazil
FLY Open Air, UK
Hard Summer, USA
Don't Let Daddy Know Amsterdam, Netherlands
