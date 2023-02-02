Sunburn Voted Top 10 Music Festivals In The World

MUMBAI: Asia’s largest dance music festival Sunburn has been voted the World’s #10 Festival in the world in the acclaimed DJ Mag Top 100 Festivals Poll 2022.

The Indian dance music festival now joins the ranks of festival majors such as Creamfields, Tomorrowland, Coachella, Glastonbury, Awakenings and Ultra Music Festival, superseding the likes of Lollapalooza, Burning Man, Electric Zoo, Boom, Don’t Let Daddy Know to arrive in the coveted Top 10 spot this year.

Earlier, Sunburn was awarded the #27 spot in the 2019 ranking of 50 festivals and has noteworthily ascended to #10 spot this year in the 2022 ranking of 100 festivals.

In the first poll since 2019, and returning as a Top 100 as opposed to the previous list of 50, over 100,000 verified votes were counted in the 2022 Top 100 Festivals poll from the 5th to the 26th October 2022.

Since its inception in 2007, India’s Sunburn Festival has pushed the boundaries of production, artist curation and fan experiences. The festival giant has executed over 1000 events across India over 15 years with an unbeatable track record of more than 2 million fan attendance.

Speaking about the recognition, Karan Singh, CEO, Sunburn states, “This is an incredibly milestone moment for us and the entire dance music community of India. We are humbled that our festival has garnered such an important feat as we enter the 16th year of our festival. We are extremely grateful for all the love and support we have received over the years; we could never have done this on our own. A big shout out to all fans, artists, government authorities, brand partners and the DJ Mag team, it means a lot!”

Dimitri Vegas Like Mike state, “We have a long-lasting relationship with India and Sunburn! It’s one of our favourite places to go!”

Lost Frequencies state, “The energy & love I always get during my sunburn shows is so amazing! That’s also the reason why I always try to do something extra special like the remixes”

Vini Vici state, “Sunburn is an amazing festival with massive vibes! It's always a huge pleasure to perform and enjoy with our Indian fans.”

You can see the full Top 100 Festival poll results below. The poll will return this year in late April.

Tomorrowland, Belgium

Ultra Music Festival, USA

EDC Las Vegas, USA

Creamfields North, UK

Exit, Serbia

Glastonbury, UK

Awakenings, Netherlands

Coachella, USA

Untold, Romania

Sunburn, India

World Club Dome, Germany

Kappa FuturFestival, Italy

Lollapalooza, USA

Sónar, Spain

Parklife, UK

Timewarp, Germany

Parookaville, Germany

Burning Man, USA

Dekmantel, Netherlands

Mysteryland, Netherlands

Monegros, Spain

Defqon 1, Netherlands

Electronic Love, Austria

Boomtown, UK

Sziget, Romania

Primavera Sound, Spain

BBF: Barcelona Beach Festival, Spain

Balaton Sounds, Hungary

Bonnaroo, USA

Loveland, Netherlands

Melt!, Germany

AMF, Netherlands

Electric Zoo, USA

DGTL, Netherlands

Lovefest, Serbia

Hideout, Croatia

Crssd Festival, San Diego, USA

Echelon, Germany

La Plages Electronique, France

MEO Sudoeste, Portugal

Sonus, Croatia

A Summer Story, Spain

Transmission , Australia

Ultra Europe, Croatia

Outlook, Croatia

Electric Nation Graz, Austria

Nameless Music Festival, Italy

Neopop, Portugal

Lollapalooza Brazil, Brazil

EDC Orlando, USA

NEVERSEA Festival, Romania

Boom Festival, Portugal

Movement Music Festival, USA

AVA Festival, UK

Dimensions, Croatia

Love International, Croatia

Family Piknik, France

Ravolution Music Festival, Vietnam

Snowbombing, Austria

808 Festival, Thailand

EDC Mexico, Mexico

Panorama Festival, Italy

DWP, Indonesia

AMP Lost & Found, Malta

Nibirii, Germany

Defected Croatia, Croatia

ZoukOut, Singapore

Creamfields Chile, Chile

Lost Village, UK

Veld Music Festival, Canada

Tomorrowland Winter, France

NEON Countdown, Thailand

We Are Fstvl, UK

Ultra Japan, Japan

Oasis Into The Wild, Morocco

Blacklist, Germany

S2O Taiwan

Houghton, UK

Airbeat One, Germany

Ultra Korea, Korea

Terminal V, UK

Nocturnal Wonderland, USA

Field Day Australia, Australia

Dominator, Netherlands

Holy Ship!, USA

ION Festival, Albania

Field Day, UK

Sunandbass, Italy

BEON1X, Cyprus

ARC Music Festival, USA

Anjunadeep Explorations, Albania

Lightning in a Bottle, USA

Secret Garden Party, UK

Electric Forest , USA

Outlook UK, UK

All Points East , UK

Time Warp , Brazil

FLY Open Air, UK

Hard Summer, USA

Don't Let Daddy Know Amsterdam, Netherlands