News |  01 Feb 2023 16:39

"Shekhar Ravjiani drops 'LOVE' -his first release under his Indie record label 'Garuudaa Musiic"

MUMBAI: Leading composer and singer Shekhar Ravjiani who is currently riding high on the massive success of the music of Pathaan has just launched his own indie record label ‘Garuudaa Musiic’.

The first song dropped by Shekhar and Garuudaa Musiic is LOVE - a pop ballad that celebrates the greatest feeling in the world.

Released a week ahead of Valentine’s Day, ‘LOVE’ is deeply soulful and relatable and with this song Shekhar has explored a whole new sound that sets the bar high for the refreshingly unique brand of music that Garuudaa Musiic will bring to our world.

Talking about the song, Shekhar said, ”LOVE is a heartfelt declaration of the love that a boy feels for a girl. The kind of love that is destined to happen between two people. A limitless connection between two souls that must slowly brew into a beautiful bond. The song comes from a very special place in my heart and I am delighted that it is my first release through my record label ‘Garuudaa Musiic’ and the first of many many more to come!

Composed and sung by Shekhar Ravjiani, and penned by Rashmi Virag, ‘LOVE’ is out now!

Shekhar Ravjiani Love Indie record label Garuudaa Musiic
