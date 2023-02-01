Manas Jha Set to Release New EP 'Freedom or Love'

MUMBAI: New York / Mumbai-based singer and songwriter Manas Jha presents his new EP “Freedom or Love”, which will be out worldwide on Friday, 27th January 2023. The four-track EP features some of India’s most renowned musicians, namely Warren Mendonsa (Blackstratblues), Jai Row Kavi, Sidd Coutto, Dhruv Visvanath, and Raag Sethi. Music videos have been directed by Rono / Awkwardbong.