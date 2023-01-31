Shekhar Ravjiani launches his Indie record label 'Garuudaa Musiic'

MUMBAI: With a career spanning over 2 decades, Shekhar Ravjiani, one of India’s leading music composers and singers, is all set to explore different horizons. Fresh off the success of the music of the mega-hit ‘Pathaan’, Shekhar has launched his own Indie record label - ‘Garuudaa Musiic’.

The idea of starting his own record label has been a dream Shekhar has nurtured for a long time. When the entire world went under lockdown, he had a chance to take a break from the world of film music and reconnect with a creative process that took him back to his early days as a musician. He rediscovered a happy space where he could make the kind of music that is filled with honesty, the kind of music that wants nothing but to make people smile.

"I always wanted to make songs that are unapologetically expressive, and that relates to my own creative journey.

With Garuudaa Musiic, I am looking forward to composing, singing and collaborating on the kind of music that deeply inspires me. It's a distinctly modern platform that will focus on making songs for a new generation of listeners.

With changing times we as artistes need to adapt and evolve and Garuudaa is my first step towards that new beginning. I am super excited to share my creations with my listeners and audiences and I hope they enjoy being on this journey with me."

Garuudaa Musiic is a manifestation of creative synergies and believes in following your passion with unfettered and unbridled happiness. Envisioned as a creative platform through which Shekhar composes, sings, and collaborates with new artistes, the label is designed to showcase his songs and his unique brand of music along with an incredible reservoir of young talent that is waiting to be heard and seen.