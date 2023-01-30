RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  30 Jan 2023 13:02 |  By RnMTeam

The Impact of Online Games on the Music Industry

In recent years, online games and Esports have exploded as an entertainment avenue in their own right. This has played a vital part in the latest music ecology. Online games are reshaping the music industry by ensuring a broader reach, artist exposure, and close connections between the music and gaming communities. Online gaming is consistently growing, with the global market generating 21.1 billion US dollars in revenue in 2020. This will significantly expand the music industry while generating more revenue.

In this article, you'll discover how online games with background music have impacted the music industrya and see examples of how streamers have incorporated background music into their online game streams.

How online games with background music have impacted the music industry

Created opportunities for increased engagement and revenue

A survey found that 42% of generation Z gamers listen to different music as they play, and 34% first hear music in a game and then search for it online to buy or stream. About a quarter wish they could buy music they hear in games or add it to playlists, and almost as many share music suggestions with other gamers online. This recommends opportunities to boost engagement and revenue.

Virtual gaming worlds host large gigs

Over the past few years, live tours have been a primary struggle for record companies and artists. However, concerts in virtual settings have made it possible to host live music events using online gaming platforms and techniques.

Streamers have become the new tastemakers

Live gaming streamers are now becoming music tastemakers, with most of them having a massive influence on many impressionable audiences. This is common for game streamers that don't feature much background music, meaning they'll need music to ensure their broadcast is lively and exciting.

Online streamer playlists deliver downloads

In live casinos, such as the real Indian live casino, streamers are often blaring some music because they recognize that playing games in silence isn't enough to grab an audience's attention, mainly if they're playing a pensive game like blackjack or poker.

The best Esports teams, the best apps, poker websites, and game developers are on streaming platforms like YouTube and Twitch, meaning the playlists their sponsored players select are bound to have many people listening. This may result in many online downloads and big record sales.

There have been many collaborations between streamers and recording artists, and it's expected that more musicians will do everything possible to get their music on the biggest streaming platforms.

Examples of how streamers have incorporated background music into online game streams

Streamers running online game streams often play background music to attract their audience’s attention while increasing revenue. Here’s how streamers have incorporated background music into live online game streams:

Conversation starter

Music is an excellent conversation starter in a stream’s chat section, as followers talk about the recording artists they prefer and make music requests to streamers.

In-game radio stations

In-game radio stations featuring exclusive latest music releases from the best artists to keep entertainment interactive and immersive.

The potential impact of online gaming on the concert and music festival industry

The concert and music festival industry has recently realized they can host events without flying to various countries. This has birthed many online games featuring music and concerts while gaming is ongoing. Such events create opportunities to sell physical and digital merchandise, diversifying the music industry’s revenue streams. With the discovery of the metaverse, gamers may soon start enjoying live stream concerts.

Potential of using music in online games

Most professional songwriters and musicians work with big music acts around the globe, licensing music for online games, including soundtracks in mobile games and video games like Madden NFL, FIFA, and others. This has opened up more revenue streams by creating opportunities for video game music composers and record labels.

Tags
Youtube Twitch FIFA
Related news
 | 18 Jan 2023

Actress Kritika Singh And Singer Biswajit Ghosh’s Latest Track ‘Buraiyaan’ Released!

MUMBAI: Known for heart-touching and heart-breaking tunes, singer Bishwajit Ghosh has kickstarted this year with a mesmerising tune ‘Buraiyaan’. Like many of his past hits, he has resumed his signature style of giving voice to and featuring in the music video. 

read more
 | 18 Jan 2023

Actress Kritika Singh And Singer Biswajit Ghosh’s Latest Track ‘Buraiyaan’ Released!

MUMBAI: Known for heart-touching and heart-breaking tunes, singer Bishwajit Ghosh has kickstarted this year with a mesmerising tune ‘Buraiyaan’. Like many of his past hits, he has resumed his signature style of giving voice to and featuring in the music video. 

read more
 | 09 Jan 2023

Javed Ali begins the year with a lilting melody with ‘Heeriye Diljaaniye’

MUMBAI: After giving us arguably the song of the year in ‘Srivalli’ from Pushpa, singer Javed Ali is all set to begin the new year with his latest single ‘Heeriye Diljaaniye’. The soothing romantic track has Javed’s inimitable touch and its bound to tug at your heartstrings.

read more
 | 21 Dec 2022

Fukra Insaan along with Triggered Insaan's new song Tum Mere Part 2 releasing soon!

MUMBAI: Fukra Insaan is all set to release the new song Tum Mere Part 2 with Triggered Insaan, after the immense success of Tum Mere by Fukra Insaan ft. Crazydeep!

read more
 | 14 Dec 2022

Renuka Panwar crosses one million subscribers on YouTube

MUMBAI: Young music sensation Renuka Panwar is one of the few names in the non film music circle who rose to fame at such a young age. The singer, who became a household name not just Haryana but all over India, has added another feather to her cap.

read more

RnM Biz

Mirchi collaborates with Medulance to launch Sunn Siren Sunn, an initiative to sensitize the public regarding ambulances on the move

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has launched its latesread more

Red FM bags maximum awards at India Audio Summit & Awards 2023

MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network has been awarded thread more

We are currently off to a solid start in our efforts to establish Songdew as a global platform that supports artists in all aspects, rather than just music distribution: Sunil Khanna

Mumbai: Songdew Media Pvt Ltd, a leading music network connecting independent artists with theirread more

Vipin Pungalia, Country Manager & Director- Sales Pro Audio at Sennheiser India reveals brand focus and upcoming plans

MUMBAI: Sennheiser has been a part of the audio community for more than 75 years and has become sread more

We want to give opportunities to local independent artists to grow within the TuneCore/ Believe ecosystem says Heena Kriplani

MUMBAI: TuneCore South Asia head Heena Kriplani future plans for music artists in India at TuneCread more

top# 5 articles

1
Shiprra Goyal's brand-new song, "Attach" is OUT NOW!

MUMBAI: The Song "Attach," is sung by Shiprra Goyal ,written by Alfaaz,directed by Sumit Baruah and music by IKKY. She appears in the song as well...read more

2
Fans relive the 90s nostalgia at UK-Indian singer Apache Indian’s powerful live performance in Mumbai’s R CITY Mall

MUMBAI: Steven Kapur, a.k.a Apache Indian, a musician of international fame, recently marked his 30th anniversary in the music scene at Mumbai’s...read more

3
Colors Infinity is bringing an enticing story of medical professionals and their lives through New Amsterdam: Here are the moments you should look out for!

MUMBAI: Based on the book Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospitalby Eric Manheimer, New Amsterdam is a medical drama series focused on...read more

4
New Music: An experiential duo acoustic with a promise of sonic spontaneity, meet Yaksha _TBBD

MUMBAI: Primal, raw & unfiltered - the Mumbai-based ‘experiential’ acoustic act consists of guitarist Aditya Mohanan and handpan artist Ishaan...read more

5
Inaugural Lollapalooza India 2024 ends on a high with a footfall of over 60,000 across 2 days; Fans were left still wanting more after 20+ hours of thunderous energy buzzing through the largest music festival of 2023

MUMBAI: Indian audiences at Lollapalooza India 2023 have sailed through a series of emotions on Day 2 of the iconic music festival, with rock-heads...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games