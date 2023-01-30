Global Poptstar Armaan Malik’s all-black outfit steals all the eyeballs at the Royal Opening Night in Dubai!

MUMBAI: The international pop icon, Armaan Malik who is known for his style and dressing sense recently attended the grand and majestic launch of Atlantis The Royal Hotel in Dubai.
He chose to wear Indian Designer Sadique Gafson’s suit at the international Red Carpet and finished the look with shoes from Giorgio Armani paired with sleek clean hair.
The event was attended by the likes of Kendall Jenner, Liam Payne, and Jay Z amongst others. Armaan also experienced Beyoncé's live show, which was her first in the Middle East region in four years.
_Armaan posted on Instagram, “thank you @atlantistheroyal for having us! what a spectacular opening night_
_oh and we were lucky to witness queen @beyonce in concert after almost four years! have to say her live vocals are just insane_
suit: @gafsonsadique
shoes: @giorgioarmani
On the singing front, Armaan Malik recently released his second single under his own imprint Always Music Global, 'Sun Maahi' followed by voicing an anthem for Nickelodeon written by Gulzar He has multiple collaborations and more independent singles in the pipeline for 2023.
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has launched its latesread more
MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network has been awarded thread more
Mumbai: Songdew Media Pvt Ltd, a leading music network connecting independent artists with theirread more
MUMBAI: Sennheiser has been a part of the audio community for more than 75 years and has become sread more
MUMBAI: TuneCore South Asia head Heena Kriplani future plans for music artists in India at TuneCread more
MUMBAI: Steven Kapur, a.k.a Apache Indian, a musician of international fame, recently marked his 30th anniversary in the music scene at Mumbai’s...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Pawni Pandey who seems to have struck a perfect balance between film songs and independent music, is all set to release her first...read more
MUMBAI: The Song "Attach," is sung by Shiprra Goyal ,written by Alfaaz,directed by Sumit Baruah and music by IKKY. She appears in the song as well...read more
MUMBAI: Asia’s largest dance music festival Sunburn has been voted the World’s #10 Festival in the world in the acclaimed DJ Mag Top 100 Festivals...read more
MUMBAI: Based on the book Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospitalby Eric Manheimer, New Amsterdam is a medical drama series focused on...read more