News |  30 Jan 2023 11:35 |  By RnMTeam

Fans relive the 90s nostalgia at UK-Indian singer Apache Indian’s powerful live performance in Mumbai’s R CITY Mall

MUMBAI: Steven Kapur, a.k.a Apache Indian, a musician of international fame, recently marked his 30th anniversary in the music scene at Mumbai’s favourite shopping and retail destination, the R CITY Mall, to his fans’ delight. Presented by R CITY in association with Yong Productions, the musical show witnessed the famous UK-based reggae artist awe his fans with groovy, irresistible tunes on 27th January 2023 in the mall’s courtyard, making it an evening soaked in nostalgia and joy.

A popular 90s heartthrob, Apache Indian was one of the earliest British artists of Asian origin to top the mainstream global pop charts. He has been an inspirational mainstay in the playlists of the 80s and 90s generation with his string of concerts and tours. And through the artist’s signature power-packed performance at R CITY, Mumbaikars were able to reminisce and relive his nostalgic super-hit tracks once again. He was seen delivering his signature evergreen fusion of Bhangra music with music from the reggae genre and performed some of his hit singles like Arranged Marriage, Chok There, Don Roja, and Boom Shack-A-Lak, amongst others.

Apache Indian has always been a rage in the global music scene. His performance was not just a celebration of the 30 years he completed in the music industry but also an ode to his legacy and a mesmerising gift to his numerous fans. And with this musical evening, R CITY further offered the audience a euphoric night of music and nostalgia unlike any other.

R CITY mall is one of the most prominent entertainment destinations and has been creating a buzz by broadening its horizons to organise and bring forth music festivals across diverse genres. In fact, the mall’s association with artists with exceptional talent opens up doors to it being one of the biggest entertainment destinations in Mumbai city.

