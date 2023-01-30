RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  30 Jan 2023 11:30 |  By RnMTeam

Colors Infinity is bringing an enticing story of medical professionals and their lives through New Amsterdam: Here are the moments you should look out for!

MUMBAI: Based on the book Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospitalby Eric Manheimer, New Amsterdam is a medical drama series focused on the journey of the director of America’s oldest public hospital, Dr.Max Goodwin. The story revolves around how he dealt with difficult situations and dedicatedly worked toward treating the patients in the infirmary. It also highlights the romance between Dr. Godwin and his counterpart, Dr Helen Sharpe. Lovingly called SharpWin by their fans, they are an inspiration to many. Watch this enticing show, New Amsterdam, on Colors Infinity, January 26 onward, Monday to Friday at 7 pm.
 
Here’s a low-down on some of the most awe-inspiring SharpWinmoments that put the spotlight on New Amsterdam and why it’s a must-watch!
 
The First Meeting!
 
The first encounter between Max and Helen was unexpected and out of the blue. It was when Helen was occupied with tons of media appearances that she got an invitation from Dr. Godwin to join the hospital and focus on her work. She thanked him and assured him that focusing on her work is exactly what she wanted as well. Max was impressed by this move of hers and wished to have her at the hospital.
 
Helen At Max’s Place!
 
One of the episodes shows Max stepping out on calls for the day and Helen taking charge.  She deals with all the issues of the day - solving problems, making big moves, and skirting the rules to get things done. It is during this time she realises the amount of effort Max has to take on a daily basis. She thanks him for all the things he does in the hospital and for taking care of the patients so well.
 
The Friendzone!
 
An episode of the series shows Helen and Max on the terrace, talking about sweet nothings. It’s during this conversation when they both look into each other’s eyes and feel something. The feeling is undeniable and very evident. In fact, it is so evident that the look when they gaze into each other’s eyes, it feels like the world has come to a stop, only for them to share a kiss. However, that kiss never comes. Helen decides to have Max around, but only as a friend and nothing more. Who knew this one opportunity missed by the cupid would be the start of something so beautifully unusual?
 
A Blissful Date
 
With time, Helen and Max develop a bond and start dating each other. One fine night, they both are shown wandering on the streets, celebrating their love and affection for each other after a great date. They walk with their arms in each other’s, hugging and stealing pecks ever so often; just being themselves. This one scene was indeed pure bliss for everyone who loves their chemistry and bond.
 
Some sacrifices!
 
Given her high-flying aspirations, Helen was destined to leave the city and move to another place in order to chase her dream life. Max, gets disheartened with this turn of events and wants to stop her from leaving. In order to do so, he thinks of something that was beyond imagination! Watch the entire season of New Amsterdam and find out what Max does to deal with this situation and how he manages his work and love life together. 
 
Tune into Colors Infinity every Monday to Friday, at 7 pm onward, starting January 26, to watch the heartfelt tale of SharpWin!
Tags
Colors Infinity Singer Songs music
Related news
 | 30 Jan 2023

Sunburn Voted Top 10 Music Festivals In The World

MUMBAI: Asia’s largest dance music festival Sunburn has been voted the World’s #10 Festival in the world in the acclaimed DJ Mag Top 100 Festivals Poll 2022.

read more
 | 30 Jan 2023

New Music: An experiential duo acoustic with a promise of sonic spontaneity, meet Yaksha _TBBD

MUMBAI: Primal, raw & unfiltered - the Mumbai-based ‘experiential’ acoustic act consists of guitarist Aditya Mohanan and handpan artist Ishaan Zaveri. The duo’s mutual love for improvisation-based experimental music has so far yielded two video singles.

read more
 | 30 Jan 2023

Check out details about Somesh Mathur's recently released album MAA

MUMBAI: Somesh Mathur, often respectfully and lovingly called Pandit Somesh Mathur, or simply 'Panditji' is a Global Guru, a Global Icon, and a Maestro, having been in the music business since over 30 years as a Singer, Performer, Composer, Song Writer, Arranger, Music Producer, Mentor, Visionary

read more
 | 30 Jan 2023

Fans relive the 90s nostalgia at UK-Indian singer Apache Indian’s powerful live performance in Mumbai’s R CITY Mall

MUMBAI: Steven Kapur, a.k.a Apache Indian, a musician of international fame, recently marked his 30th anniversary in the music scene at Mumbai’s favourite shopping and retail destination, the R CITY Mall, to his fans’ delight.

read more
 | 30 Jan 2023

Global Poptstar Armaan Malik’s all-black outfit steals all the eyeballs at the Royal Opening Night in Dubai!

MUMBAI: The international pop icon, Armaan Malik who is known for his style and dressing sense recently attended the grand and majestic launch of Atlantis The Royal Hotel in Dubai.

read more

RnM Biz

Mirchi collaborates with Medulance to launch Sunn Siren Sunn, an initiative to sensitize the public regarding ambulances on the move

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has launched its latesread more

Red FM bags maximum awards at India Audio Summit & Awards 2023

MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network has been awarded thread more

We are currently off to a solid start in our efforts to establish Songdew as a global platform that supports artists in all aspects, rather than just music distribution: Sunil Khanna

Mumbai: Songdew Media Pvt Ltd, a leading music network connecting independent artists with theirread more

Vipin Pungalia, Country Manager & Director- Sales Pro Audio at Sennheiser India reveals brand focus and upcoming plans

MUMBAI: Sennheiser has been a part of the audio community for more than 75 years and has become sread more

We want to give opportunities to local independent artists to grow within the TuneCore/ Believe ecosystem says Heena Kriplani

MUMBAI: TuneCore South Asia head Heena Kriplani future plans for music artists in India at TuneCread more

top# 5 articles

1
New Music: An experiential duo acoustic with a promise of sonic spontaneity, meet Yaksha _TBBD

MUMBAI: Primal, raw & unfiltered - the Mumbai-based ‘experiential’ acoustic act consists of guitarist Aditya Mohanan and handpan artist Ishaan...read more

2
Inaugural Lollapalooza India 2024 ends on a high with a footfall of over 60,000 across 2 days; Fans were left still wanting more after 20+ hours of thunderous energy buzzing through the largest music festival of 2023

MUMBAI: Indian audiences at Lollapalooza India 2023 have sailed through a series of emotions on Day 2 of the iconic music festival, with rock-heads...read more

3
NEXA Music artists to perform at the worlds biggest international music festival - Lollapalooza

MUMBAI: One of the most significant international music festival Lollapalooza is all set to mark its debut on 28th-29th January in Mumbai, India....read more

4
Sunburn Voted Top 10 Music Festivals In The World

MUMBAI: Asia’s largest dance music festival Sunburn has been voted the World’s #10 Festival in the world in the acclaimed DJ Mag Top 100 Festivals...read more

5
Shiprra Goyal's brand-new song, "Attach" is OUT NOW!

MUMBAI: The Song "Attach," is sung by Shiprra Goyal ,written by Alfaaz,directed by Sumit Baruah and music by IKKY. She appears in the song as well...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games