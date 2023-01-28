Theatre: NCPA, all set to share stories of women in India

MUMBAI: International Women's Day is recognised and celebrated worldwide. However, only a small percentage of people are aware of India's National Women's Day, which is celebrated on February 13th, the anniversary of Sarojini Naidu's birth.
The NCPA will present four plays about women, their views, inner voices, perspectives, and stories. These uniquely entertaining and simultaneously empowering plays will keep the audience entertained over the course of the month.
Lavanyavati (Mumbai Premiere)
An NCPA Presentation in collaboration with Kali Billi Productions
Dance Performance in Documentary Theatre |Marathi, English| 90 mins
Date - Saturday, 4th February
Time - 5.00 pm & 7.30 pm
Venue - Experimental Theatre, NCPA
Synopsis -
Lavanyavati is a performance devised in collaboration with Lavani and Tamasha artists. In this performance, we follow the journey of Lavani through the years. The dance form, which is part of Maharashtra’s folk tradition, has evolved over time with changes in social, political and cultural developments as well as changing audience preferences. It has not just survived but thrived through these changing times and has become a part of contemporary cultural identity. Starting from the traditional form of Tamasha and Sangeet Bari performed mainly in rural areas and smaller towns of Maharashtra, it has also reached audiences in metro cities like Mumbai.
Exploring the meaning of Lavanyavati (one who performs lavani), we start our journey from the early 1800s till today. In this performance, we look at Lavani and Lavanyavati through the lens of legacy, gender and modern feminism.
The performance is devised in the form of documentary theatre. Along with live performances of Lavani songs, we share stories, archival material like family photographs, video interviews and contemporary works like our collaboration with Agents of Ishq and Paromita Vohra.
Concept and Design - Savitri Medhatul
Tickets - Book Here
Dekh Behen (99th & 100th Show)
An NCPA Presentation in collaboration with Akvarious Productions
English/Hindi Play | 100th Show| 18+| 70 mins
Date - Sunday, 5th February
Time - 4:30 pm and 7 pm
Venue - Experimental Theatre, NCPA
Synopsis - A big fat Delhi wedding is underway. Merely hours before they need to put up their rehearsed item number, five bridesmaids catch up, gossip, eat, drink and bitch about their identical outfits. But that is not the only thing they have in common. They all dislike the bride. Akvarious Productions presents an all-female cast and crew in a bittersweet comedy about daughters, girlfriends, mothers, sisters, and wives and getting through one wretched shaadi ka function.
Written by Dilshad Edibam Khurana & Tahira Nath Krishnan
Directed by Prerna Chawla & Shikha Talsania
Cast - Ahlam Khan Karachiwala, Astha Arora, Dilshad Edibam Khurana, Tahira Nath Krishnan, Zayn Khan & others
Tickets - Book Here
Aurat Aurat Aurat
An NCPA Presentation in collaboration with Motley Productions
Drama| English, Hindi| 2hrs | 12yrs
Date - Saturday, 18th February
Time - 4:30 pm and 7:30 pm
Venue - Experimental Theatre, NCPA
Synopsis - An all-female cast enacts selections from Ismat Chughtai’s autobiography, and three other writings (Ek Shauhar ki Khaatir, Aadhi Aurat Aadha Khwab and Soney ka Anda) which are essays rather than stories, reflecting Chughtai’s abiding concern for the state of womanhood, her impatience with empty rituals and her anger at the condescension women are subjected to.
Directed by Naseeruddin Shah
Written by Ismat Chugtai
Cast - Seema Phawa, Jaya Virlley, Trishla Patel, Shruti Vyas, Prerna Chawla & Bhavna Pani
Tickets - Book Here
Bhagi Hui Ladkiyan (Theatre Group from Delhi)
An NCPA Presentation in collaboration with Aagaaz Productions
Drama | Hindustani | 1hr 5mins | 13yrs+
Date - Sunday, 19th February
Time - 7 pm
Venue - Experimental Theatre, NCPA
Synopsis - The play explores the actors’ gendered bodies and their relationship with the self, others and public spaces—the piece uses objects, physical theatre and cartography to devise a thought-provoking experience.
These stories begin on a random day. These are first-hand retellings of day-today in Nizamuddin Basti. The spectator is invited to enter the performer’s world through the everydayness of the narrative. The stories begin to twist into tales of how gender and sexuality play out in the lives of the four actors. Conversations about family, trust, consent, personal space and gender dynamics begin to surface. Their questions and confusions about their identity and how they are perceived within the boundaries of their home and their community, come forth through their words and actions.
The play attempts to highlight the contrast between the confining yet comfortable quality of the home space and the liberating aspects of the outside world. The differences between ‘who I am’ and ‘how people see me’ guide the explorations that the performers embark on. The audience is invited to experience the happenings through a gender-sensitive lens.
Directed by Dhwani Vij
Cast - Nagina, Jasmine, Nagma & Zainab
Tickets - Book Here
