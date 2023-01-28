Magdalena Lands On Warung Recordings With Opia EP

MUMBAI: Encapsulating the essence of her deep and groovy soundscapes, Hamburg-based producer Magdalena delivers her first release of 2023 in the shape of her four-track Opia EP – out now on Warung Recordings.

Setting the tone with the title track, Magdalena showcases her undeniable flair for production; channeling the unique emotions people from all different walks of life share while they are together on the dancefloor. Building a hazy atmosphere with intricate percussion and guiding synths, Opia is expertly crafted to keep audiences captivated across its duration. Leading into Alate, driving bass and fleeting pads are joined by distorted vocals, resulting in another powerful composition.

Delving further into her hypnotic realm, the penultimate track Recycle takes us into a late-night dimension with brooding bass and potent synth stabs. Drawing the EP to an emphatic close with Back To The Beat, Magdalena experiments with light and dark elements, keeping the listener hooked by intertwining sparse instrumentation with menacing undertones.

Renowned for her unforgettable sets and her impeccable back catalogue, Magdalena stands firm as one of the scene’s most adored artists. With solid musical foundations, Magdalena was introduced to electronic music at the age of fifteen when she became immersed in Hamburg’s rich club culture. Establishing herself as an artist, promoter and DJ, she founded her renowned SHADOWS label, hosting successful events across Ibiza, Europe and North America.

With monumental releases on imprints such as Diynamic, Kittball, Bedrock Records, Crosstown Rebels, Knee Deep In Sound, Rebellion, Anjunadeep and Mood, Magdalena’s sought-after sound has led her to tour all around the globe, performing at iconic clubs and festivals such as Pacha, Amnesia, Watergate, Tomorrowland, Sonus and Loveland, to name a few. With of a number of high profile remixes, Magdalena has put her inimitable mark on Moby’s iconic Why Does My Heart Feel So Bad, Nicole Moudaber’s The Sun At Midnight and most recently RÜFÜS DU SOL’s Surrender. Never ceasing to breathe new life into the world of dance, Magdalena continues to move to the beat of her own drum.