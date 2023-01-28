Long Island, NY's Gone Stereo Debut Music Video For Single "Don’t Think I Forgot About You"

MUMBAI: Long Island's Gone Stereo is premiering a new video for the track "Don't Think I Forgot About You" on BlankTV.
Stream the clip here:
Singer Matty Lupinacci says "Getting dumped sucks, but sometimes you move onto better things and you don't look back. When your ex hits the dating pool, realizes you're great and wants you back...it may be too late."
The band has announced a string of shows in Jan/Feb including supporting stints for Boys Of Fall on Jan 28 in Williamsburg and Hidden In Plain View in NYC on Jan 29. See all dates below.
Show dates:
Jan 28 at The Meadows, (Williamsburg) Brooklyn, NY with Boys of Fall
Jan 29 at Gramercy Theatre, New York, NY with Hidden In Plain View
Feb 25 at Mr. Beery's, Bethpage, NY with Skappository (live album recording)
Gone Stereo's latest 2 song single is out now via Negative Progression Records, which is available to stream here: https://orcd.co/dontthinkiforgotaboutyou.
Recorded and mastered by John Naclerio at Nada Studios, and mixed by Sam Guaiana (Silverstein), "Don't Think I Forgot About You" is an early 2000s pop-punk flashback reminiscent of MxPx, Autopilot Off, The Ataris, or Allister to name a few. Catchy hooks, driving melodies and memorable choruses make it impossible to not sing-a-long and listen on repeat.
