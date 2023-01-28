RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  28 Jan 2023 19:34 |  By RnMTeam

Dhvani Bhanushali's latest heart-touching love song, 'Preet' from her album 'Lagan' out now

MUMBAI: Dhvani Bhanushali brings to us her latest track, 'Preet', from her first album - Lagan. The love song is sung by Dhvani Bhanushali and Abhijit Vaghani is the first video from the album Lagan that is composed by Abhijit Vaghani and lyrics by Shloke Lal. Depicting a beautiful young love story through the song, the story written and directed by Advait Chandan features Dhvani Bhanushali and Guneet Singh Sodhi. Produced by Vinod Bhanushali’s Hitz Music the song depicts how love, connection and that one person’s presence makes your life colourful and meaningful.

Singer Dhvani Bhanushali says, "Preet is very touching and my favourite song from Lagan. It’s about how true love can make your life so colourful and wonderful. The composition by Abhijit and words by Shloke depicts how you feel for the love of your life. And Advait has brought the entire emotion to life with the video. I hope you all like Preet.”

Director Advait Chandan says, "Preet is a very special song. I think it's Dhvani's best song. It's got a beautiful old school melody which gets under your skin. I found myself humming it nonstop and that’s when I started writing the story and next day narrated it to Vinod ji and Dhvani. It’s an emotional romantic song and I'm sure her fans will love it. And I really hope the like the video!"

Composer-singer Abhijit Vaghani said, "Preet is ‘First love feels’… every time I hear it back, from its creation to the release!"

Preet is out now on Hitz Music YouTube channel.

Tags
Dhvani Bhanushali song Preet Lagan
Related news
 | 25 Jan 2023

Preet Song starring Guneet Singh Sodhi and Dhvani Bhanushali Out Now! The Heart-warming love story will make you miss your Bae!

MUMBAI: Guneet Singh Sodhi the new face to look out for in B town is here featuring in singing sensation Dhvani Bhanushali’s new song ‘Preet’. It is the first song from Dhvani Bhanushali's album ‘Lagan’ which is out now and the video will melt your heart.

read more
 | 15 Dec 2022

"We want a full version": Sachet-Parampara’s recent mashup on a new song leaves the fans wanting for more! 

MUMBAI: If we think about the popular song mashup trend of two completely different songs that actually sound good together, Sachet -Parampara are the names that immediately come to our mind.

read more
 | 06 Dec 2022

Bella's song 'Tu Tera Dekh' is an reflection of his unwavering hard work!

MUMBAI: Bella, formerly known as M Zee Bella - one of the country's finest hip-hop artists right now, brings to you yet another mind-blowing track titled ‘Tu Tera Dekh’ with Found Out Records. The song talks about his hard work and struggles and how he has reached a place all on his own.

read more
Fire-Sale
 | 22 Nov 2022

Fire Sale releases new 2-Song single 'A Fool's Errand'

MUMBAI: Fire Sale is a punk rock supergroup comprised of Matt Riddle (Face to Face and No Use For A Name), Chris Swinney (The Ataris), Pedro Aida (Ann Beretta), and Matt Morris.

read more
 | 07 Nov 2022

Popular music composers Salim-Sulaiman have released their forth song ' ' which is Shabad from Bhoomi 22 sung by Harshdeep Kaur and Vipul Mehta

MUMBAI: The Shabad ' ' is a collaboration between Harshdeep Kaur ,Vipul Mehta and Salim - Sulaiman. GoDaddy presents Bhoomi 2022, powered by Moha and Adda52.

read more

RnM Biz

Red FM bags maximum awards at India Audio Summit & Awards 2023

MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network has been awarded thread more

We are currently off to a solid start in our efforts to establish Songdew as a global platform that supports artists in all aspects, rather than just music distribution: Sunil Khanna

Mumbai: Songdew Media Pvt Ltd, a leading music network connecting independent artists with theirread more

Vipin Pungalia, Country Manager & Director- Sales Pro Audio at Sennheiser India reveals brand focus and upcoming plans

MUMBAI: Sennheiser has been a part of the audio community for more than 75 years and has become sread more

We want to give opportunities to local independent artists to grow within the TuneCore/ Believe ecosystem says Heena Kriplani

MUMBAI: TuneCore South Asia head Heena Kriplani future plans for music artists in India at TuneCread more

Google will soon allow users to control Spotify, YouTube Music without primary app

MUMBAI: We listen to music, watch a show, or hear a podcast during our daily life making it diffiread more

top# 5 articles

1
Rising French producer NICOLAS shares emotive new single & video 'EVERYTIME I GO TO BED'

MUMBAI: French producer and artist NICOLAS releases his latest single and video ‘EVERYTIME I GO TO BED’, via Headroom records on 27th Jan. The...read more

2
Long Island, NY's Gone Stereo Debut Music Video For Single "Don’t Think I Forgot About You"

MUMBAI: Long Island's Gone Stereo is premiering a new video for the track "Don't Think I Forgot About You" on BlankTV. Stream the clip here:read more

3
Magdalena Lands On Warung Recordings With Opia EP

MUMBAI: Encapsulating the essence of her deep and groovy soundscapes, Hamburg-based producer Magdalena delivers her first release of 2023 in the...read more

4
Dhvani Bhanushali's latest heart-touching love song, 'Preet' from her album 'Lagan' out now

MUMBAI: Dhvani Bhanushali brings to us her latest track, 'Preet', from her first album - Lagan. The love song is sung by Dhvani Bhanushali and...read more

5
Theatre: NCPA, all set to share stories of women in India

MUMBAI: International Women's Day is recognised and celebrated worldwide. However, only a small percentage of people are aware of India's National...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games