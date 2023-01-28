Dhvani Bhanushali's latest heart-touching love song, 'Preet' from her album 'Lagan' out now

MUMBAI: Dhvani Bhanushali brings to us her latest track, 'Preet', from her first album - Lagan. The love song is sung by Dhvani Bhanushali and Abhijit Vaghani is the first video from the album Lagan that is composed by Abhijit Vaghani and lyrics by Shloke Lal. Depicting a beautiful young love story through the song, the story written and directed by Advait Chandan features Dhvani Bhanushali and Guneet Singh Sodhi. Produced by Vinod Bhanushali’s Hitz Music the song depicts how love, connection and that one person’s presence makes your life colourful and meaningful.

Singer Dhvani Bhanushali says, "Preet is very touching and my favourite song from Lagan. It’s about how true love can make your life so colourful and wonderful. The composition by Abhijit and words by Shloke depicts how you feel for the love of your life. And Advait has brought the entire emotion to life with the video. I hope you all like Preet.”

Director Advait Chandan says, "Preet is a very special song. I think it's Dhvani's best song. It's got a beautiful old school melody which gets under your skin. I found myself humming it nonstop and that’s when I started writing the story and next day narrated it to Vinod ji and Dhvani. It’s an emotional romantic song and I'm sure her fans will love it. And I really hope the like the video!"

Composer-singer Abhijit Vaghani said, "Preet is ‘First love feels’… every time I hear it back, from its creation to the release!"

Preet is out now on Hitz Music YouTube channel.