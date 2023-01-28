RadioandMusic
News |  28 Jan 2023

Demikhov release new album "The Chemical Bath"

MUMBAI: After the release of the single "The Leader is Dead and Everyone is Grieving," post-hardcore/noise band Demikhov has released its new album "The Chemical Bath."

Continuing the artistic quest inaugurated with the previous full-length, "The Chemical Bath" also presents itself as a concept album in which the events of contemporary history intersect with the theoretical horizons of the scientific avant-garde.

In particular, the events of Russian scientists and cosmists, who at the beginning of the 20th century propagated the idea of a science destined to defeat death as the last enemy of humanity.

It was precisely the body of the first leader of the October Revolution, Lenin, that was made the object of such interests: through the 6 tracks, the record traces the events to which that body was subjected, from the first attempts at embalming, through the ultimate preservation treatment (the "chemical bath" that gives the record its title), to the construction of the imposing mausoleum harbinger of a religious cult still intact today.

"The Chemical Bath" is Demikhov's second album and consists of six unreleased tracks totaling 37 minutes.

The album was recorded at Produzioni Rumorose, the recording studio founded and run by the band itself, and mastered by James Plotkin (Isis, Sunn O))), Horseback, Khanate, etc.).

The album features the participation of Italian ambient and noise artist Mauro Diciocia (Torba), and American multi-instrumentalist and composer Monika Khot (Nordra, Zen Mother).

"The Chemical Bath," released by the band in collaboration with DioDrone, which is joined by Greek independent label Sweetohm and Bulgarian Kontingent Records, is released on digital, vinyl and tape.

TRACKLIST:
1. Science! Science! Science!
1. The Leader is Dead and Everyone is Grieving
2. A Short Journey to the Soviet Brain Institute
3. Abrikhosov Formula
4. The Chemical Bath
5. Mausoleum

https://demikhov.bandcamp.com/album/the-chemical-bath

