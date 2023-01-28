7x GRAMMY-Nominated Bonobo collabs with Jacques Greene on "Fold"

MUMBAI: 7x GRAMMY-nominated musician, producer and DJ Bonobo and Canadian musician Jacques Greene have released a new single titled “Fold”, issued on Bonobo’s OUTLIER label.

The dancefloor-ready “Fold” is Bonobo’s first new music of 2023 and arrives almost exactly one year after the release of his latest full-length album 'Fragments' (Ninja Tune). While Greene joined Bonobo on his Fragments tour last summer, this is their first-ever musical collaboration.

“Phil (stage name Jacques Greene) was in LA and stopped by for a coffee and studio hang. We made the bulk of the track that day. We each played a few various versions in our DJ sets over the summer (I even dropped it in a live show once) and made some decisions on how to finish it. It’s been going down really well in my DJ sets. Excited to get it out there finally,” recalls Bonobo, aka Simon Green.

Bonobo heads into the GRAMMYs with two nominations for 'Fragments' : Best Dance/Electronic Music Album and Best Dance/Electronic Recording for “Rosewood”. He now shares the record for the most nominations in the Dance/Electronic Recording category with The Chemical Brothers and Madonna and is now a seven-time nominee. Bonobo was also recently nominated for his first BRITs Award for Best Dance Act alongside nominees like Becky Hill, Calvin Harris, Eliza Rose and fred again.

Bonobo released Fragments to rave reviews and career highlights. It hit #3 on Billboard’s Top Dance / Electronic Albums chart and #5 on the Official UK Albums Chart last year. The album features Jamila Woods, Joji, Kadhja Bonet, Jordan Rakei, O’Flynn and Miguel Atwood-Ferguson.

One of the biggest names in dance music, Bonobo is also a favourite main stage performer at music festivals across the globe including Sónar Hong Kong, Laneway Festival Singapore, Glastonbury Festival and Coachella. He has also worked with a wide range of artists including Erykah Badu and Jon Hopkins and has remixed for Gorillaz and Michael Kiwanuka.