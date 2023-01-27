Toronto Rock Trio FAKE MAGIC Explores The Ups and (Mostly) Downs Of Fatherhood In ‘Sad Dad’ Album

MUMBAI: Toronto reminiscent rock trio, Fake Magic released the album Sad Dad, which reflects on all the intricacies and responsibilities of being a man. Particularly a dad. A sad dad.

However, the group - Greg Markham, Bryan Paccagnella and Cory Williams - didn’t limit their inspiration to forlorn fathers. No. The album pays homage to men they've known, heard about, or encountered through media representation.

“Good dads. Flawed dads. Dork dads. Stepdads. Substitute dads. Sad dads. Randy Marsh. Homer Simpson. Hank Hill. On the surface, it’s a thumpin’ good time. Below the surface, it’s about ego and acceptance. It’s fun, dark, funny, sincere, and sometimes all of them at once,” the band said.

Sad Dad’s opening track, “Saturday,” recounts the power of getting out of bed to complete a simple task, even if melancholia overwhelms you. The driving guitar and keys inspire the lead vocalist to reclaim a bit of power he has lost.

“Today is the day

That I put on shoes to mow the lawn.

‘Cause its not gonna mow itself.

No, it’s not gonna go down easy.

There's not gonna be anybody else.

That takes this maintenance seriously.”

With an established character, the narrative expands with each song, unraveling the life of a sad dad. Each of the 13 chapters expounds upon a different, surface-level, and metaphorical theme.

The first single “Begging to be Lonely” is about how slowly time moves when you feel stuck. It comes from Bryan and Greg’s experience growing up in the suburbs of Richmond Hill in the 1990s, dreaming of a life downtown in the big city. This endless wait can lead to depression, excuses, and self-sabotage,” the band said.

The fifth track, “Funkiest Spot,” dips its toes into a jammy funk fest paced with propulsive electric guitar beats and an inquisitive vocal riff, imploring, “Who are you?” This pleading tune encapsulates a feeling of losing yourself. Honing in that desire to return to what makes you happy. A cry for help from a friend.

Future radio hit "Old Days" compasses every high you’ve had with a massive guitar-lick ending, while Sad Dad comes full circle with the final track, “Sit Down.” “That one is a nod to Glen Campbell’s ‘You Better Sit Down Kids,’ following the story of a father sharing parting wisdom with a child following a divorce.”

Sad Dad captures the essence of being a man and what it means to grow older through music. Whether through subtle references or candid lyrics, Fake Magic utilized their experiences to create an honest album of boundless, magical promise. Just like parenting.