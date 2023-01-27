RadioandMusic
News |  27 Jan 2023 22:53 |  By RnMTeam

NEXA Music artists to perform at the world’s biggest international music festival- Lollapalooza

MUMBAI: One of the most significant international music festivalsfestival Lollapalooza is all set to mark its debut on 28th-29th January in Mumbai, India. Bringing the best of music artists from India and internationally to give an immense experience of a lifetime. For the first time happening in India NEXA Music artists are completely prepared to perform at the exclusive NEXA Stage on the 28th and 29th of January.

The NEXA Music Artist will be establishing a new benchmark, elevating the best of English music to a new level, while performing on stages with some incredible international artists like Cigarettes after Sex, Imagine Dragons, Greta Van Fleet, and many others.

Spearheaded by A.R. Rahman NEXA Music is a platform curated to promote aspiring Indian musicians to showcase their talent and create original international global Standard English music. Artist from NEXA Music Nisa Shetty, Simetri, Shruti Dhasmana, Hanu Dixit, and John Oinam will be joining at the exclusive NEXA Stage on 28th-29th January. NEXA Music has been center around to discover and celebrate upcoming artists. The entire set of NEXA Music artists has been designed, managed, and executed exclusively by Qyuki Digital Media Pvt Ltd.

The COO of Qyuki Digital Media Juhi Mehta says - “We are overjoyed to see our rising stars perform at the world's largest music festival, Lollapalooza. Qyuki's collaboration with NEXA has always aimed to showcase the best talents of our country. Team Qyuki is honored to have our vision on display.”

