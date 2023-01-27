NEXA Music artists to perform at the world’s biggest international music festival- Lollapalooza

MUMBAI: One of the most significant international music festivalsfestival Lollapalooza is all set to mark its debut on 28th-29th January in Mumbai, India. Bringing the best of music artists from India and internationally to give an immense experience of a lifetime. For the first time happening in India NEXA Music artists are completely prepared to perform at the exclusive NEXA Stage on the 28th and 29th of January.
The NEXA Music Artist will be establishing a new benchmark, elevating the best of English music to a new level, while performing on stages with some incredible international artists like Cigarettes after Sex, Imagine Dragons, Greta Van Fleet, and many others.
Spearheaded by A.R. Rahman NEXA Music is a platform curated to promote aspiring Indian musicians to showcase their talent and create original international global Standard English music. Artist from NEXA Music Nisa Shetty, Simetri, Shruti Dhasmana, Hanu Dixit, and John Oinam will be joining at the exclusive NEXA Stage on 28th-29th January. NEXA Music has been center around to discover and celebrate upcoming artists. The entire set of NEXA Music artists has been designed, managed, and executed exclusively by Qyuki Digital Media Pvt Ltd.
The COO of Qyuki Digital Media Juhi Mehta says - “We are overjoyed to see our rising stars perform at the world's largest music festival, Lollapalooza. Qyuki's collaboration with NEXA has always aimed to showcase the best talents of our country. Team Qyuki is honored to have our vision on display.”
MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network has been awarded thread more
Mumbai: Songdew Media Pvt Ltd, a leading music network connecting independent artists with theirread more
MUMBAI: Sennheiser has been a part of the audio community for more than 75 years and has become sread more
MUMBAI: TuneCore South Asia head Heena Kriplani future plans for music artists in India at TuneCread more
MUMBAI: We listen to music, watch a show, or hear a podcast during our daily life making it diffiread more
MUMBAI: 20 million record selling music icon DJ Sammy is back to help sweep those January cobwebs away with his incredible new track ‘Oxygen’,...read more
MUMBAI: “Chhatriwali”, produced by Ronnie Screwvala, directed by Tejas Deoskar, starring Rakul Preet Singh and Sumeet Vyas recently released on 20th...read more
MUMBAI: 2023 Alumni Nidhi Wagle of Whistling Woods School of Music got officially selected to perform at the Zomato Feeding India Concert besides...read more
MUMBAI: One of the most significant international music festivalsfestival Lollapalooza is all set to mark its debut on 28th-29th January in Mumbai,...read more
MUMBAI: Mumbai/LA-based artist Nikitaa creates a witty blend of sassy melodies, partnered with powerful lyrics that give added depth to each of her...read more