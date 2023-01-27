RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  27 Jan 2023 18:37 |  By RnMTeam

LA-based singer-songwriter Nikitaa drops a hint of her first English single of 2023, 'Scheming'

MUMBAI: Mumbai/LA-based artist Nikitaa creates a witty blend of sassy melodies, partnered with powerful lyrics that give added depth to each of her compositions. She proves each time that one can write a meaningful song and yet have fun with it. Solely composed, sung, and written by Nikitaa, her latest track, "Scheming," is a musical cosplay that draws inspiration from a Tiktok video of a girl calling out her cheating boyfriend.scheduled to release on January 27, 2023.

Nikitaa adds, "I started writing and producing this song by drawing inspiration from this video I found on TikTok of a girl calling out her cheating boyfriend." The woman he tried to cheat on her with had reached out to the girlfriend, and they basically planned his public humiliation. I instantly started to hear the song in my head as this fantastical story, starting with the line, "Butterfly clips in my hair turn to dragons." I've always used myth and mystery in my music, and this year I want to apply that writing skill to relatable and human moments like these. When I finished the first half, I posted it online, and it went viral. A lot of people loved the idea of turning the ordinary into something fantastical and dramatic just as much as me.

Scheming is a really simple song when it comes to production, and I left it that way so I could keep the spotlight on the lyrics and vocals. It does, however, have a lot of dramatic flair—the sample of the little kid laughing, the sound of someone digging in the dirt right after the chorus promises to bury this cheating man in the ground. the subtle use of a fireball sample to accent transitions the same way a gong or reverse cymbal would. I even created the artwork with the assistance of an AI software called MidJourney, then continued to edit in Photoshop because I wanted something fantastical and larger than life."

Nikitaa has come a long way with her music - also known as her self coined genre "Goddess Pop”. In 2021 Nikitaa collaborated with Ash King and Nikhil D’Souza on her singles. She then released her big hit Hindi single "Zindagi Hai Abhi" in collaboration with renowned composers Amaal Mallik and Daboo Malik in 2022. Inspired by the 80's up-tempo pop production, the vibrant song talks about cherishing life and living it to the fullest, followed by "Bad Trip" and "Bad Trip Lo-Fi” with music director Amaal Mallik, released later. After releasing promising singles in 2022 like "Bad Trip," "Bad Trip - LoFi," in collaboration with Amaal Mallik, she ended the year with "Chup" and "Apsara,"

Nikitaa is set to start 2023 on a high note with her latest track, "Scheming." The song is scheduled to release across all audio platforms for January 27, 2023.

Tags
Singer songwriter Nikitaa Scheming
Related news
 | 27 Jan 2023

Earshot Wins Best Podcast Platform, Two More Honours at India Audio Summit and Awards

MUMBAI: India’s first Dolby Atmos-enabled podcast platform, has won the Best Podcast Publisher prize at the prestigious ‘India Audio Summit & Awards’ hosted by Radioandmusic.com, an initiative of IndianTelevision.com.

read more
 | 27 Jan 2023

Minibeats Collaborates With Artists San Holo and LP Giobbi On New AR Music Snapchat Lenses

MUMBAI: Minibeats launched as a preview on Snapchat last month, bringing forth beautifully-designed AR Music Lenses in collaboration with artists, merging musical co-creation and visual creativity for fans.

read more
 | 26 Jan 2023

The Aristocrats Headline Debut Edition of Oddball

MUMBAI: A new festival hits Indian cities in February 2023, with the launch of ODDBALL FESTIVAL – taking place in Mumbai, New Delhi and Bengaluru.

read more
 | 25 Jan 2023

Vismay Patel releases "Pal Behta Jaaye 2.0"

MUMBAI: Vismay Patel, an Indian pop singer-songwriter, composer, and producer, has released "Pal Behta Jaaye 2.0," a reprise version of his viral hit song "Pal Behta Jaaye," which has 2.2 million Spotify streams.

read more
 | 21 Jan 2023

Amit Trivedi kicks off 2023 on a high, performing six shows in 10 days!

MUMBAI: Kicking off 2023 with a bang, musical sensation Amit Trivedi is performing six back-to-back shows in 10 days!

read more

RnM Biz

Red FM bags maximum awards at India Audio Summit & Awards 2023

MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network has been awarded thread more

We are currently off to a solid start in our efforts to establish Songdew as a global platform that supports artists in all aspects, rather than just music distribution: Sunil Khanna

Mumbai: Songdew Media Pvt Ltd, a leading music network connecting independent artists with theirread more

Vipin Pungalia, Country Manager & Director- Sales Pro Audio at Sennheiser India reveals brand focus and upcoming plans

MUMBAI: Sennheiser has been a part of the audio community for more than 75 years and has become sread more

We want to give opportunities to local independent artists to grow within the TuneCore/ Believe ecosystem says Heena Kriplani

MUMBAI: TuneCore South Asia head Heena Kriplani future plans for music artists in India at TuneCread more

Google will soon allow users to control Spotify, YouTube Music without primary app

MUMBAI: We listen to music, watch a show, or hear a podcast during our daily life making it diffiread more

top# 5 articles

1
DJ SAMMY feat. Romy Dya Oxygen

MUMBAI: 20 million record selling music icon DJ Sammy is back to help sweep those January cobwebs away with his incredible new track ‘Oxygen’,...read more

2
Gandhharv Sachdeva and Sunidhi Chauhan’s ‘Special Edition Kudi from Chhatriwali hits the Top Charts of Bollywood Songs

MUMBAI: “Chhatriwali”, produced by Ronnie Screwvala, directed by Tejas Deoskar, starring Rakul Preet Singh and Sumeet Vyas recently released on 20th...read more

3
NEXA Music artists to perform at the world’s biggest international music festival- Lollapalooza

MUMBAI: One of the most significant international music festivalsfestival Lollapalooza is all set to mark its debut on 28th-29th January in Mumbai,...read more

4
I'm thankful to my mentors for believing in me," says Nidhi Wagle- Alumni of Whistling Woods School of Music who gave an electrifying performance at Post Malone Concert

MUMBAI: 2023 Alumni Nidhi Wagle of Whistling Woods School of Music got officially selected to perform at the Zomato Feeding India Concert besides...read more

5
LA-based singer-songwriter Nikitaa drops a hint of her first English single of 2023, 'Scheming'

MUMBAI: Mumbai/LA-based artist Nikitaa creates a witty blend of sassy melodies, partnered with powerful lyrics that give added depth to each of her...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games