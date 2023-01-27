RadioandMusic
News |  27 Jan 2023 18:25 |  By RnMTeam

Gandhharv Sachdeva and Sunidhi Chauhan’s ‘Special Edition Kudi from Chhatriwali hits the Top Charts of Bollywood Songs

MUMBAI: “Chhatriwali”, produced by Ronnie Screwvala, directed by Tejas Deoskar, starring Rakul Preet Singh and Sumeet Vyas recently released on 20th January 2023 on Zee5. While the film has been receiving amazing reviews, the songs of the film by Zee Music has already created a lot of buzz all over the world especially 'Special Edition Kudi' featuring Rakul and Sumeet. The song has been receiving tremendous response and has been on the top charts of Bollywood songs of January 2023. From Shehnaaz Gill to a lot of audience creating reels, grooving on the song.

The song is sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Gandhharv Sachdeva and Composed by Music Director Sumeet Bellary. This is Gandhharv and Sunidhi’s first collaboration.

From giving his voice for seasoned actors Pulkit Samrat, Sharman Joshi to making Ranbir Kapoor lending Shayari, to sharing vocals with the Shreya Ghoshal, Shahid Mallya, Rapper Raftaar, Renowned Bollywood Singer 'Gandhharv Sachdeva treats us with a groovy punjabi-hindi wedding song this year. And Sumeet Bellary is best known for his work in Fukrey Returns “Tu Mera Bhai Nahi Hai “Bura Na Mano Bholi Hai, Fuddu “Tu Zaroorat Nahi Tu Zaroori Hai” “ Curves Mere Killer Killer”.

Gandhharv and Sumeet’s Tu Mera Bhai Nahi Hai from Fukrey Returns was also on the top charts when it released and the duo decide to continue giving hits with amazing songs this year.

