RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  27 Jan 2023 13:56 |  By RnMTeam

Earshot Wins Best Podcast Platform, Two More Honours at India Audio Summit and Awards

MUMBAI: India’s first Dolby Atmos-enabled podcast platform, has won the Best Podcast Publisher prize at the prestigious ‘India Audio Summit & Awards’ hosted by Radioandmusic.com, an initiative of IndianTelevision.com. Earshot received two more awards in the Science and News & Politics categories at the award function held in Mumbai, on January 24.
 
The awards honoured individuals and organisations who have significantly contributed to the audio industry in radio, podcast, audiobooks, and technology verticals.
 
India has the third largest podcast listenership in the world, behind the US and China. The nation’s monthly podcast listenership had crossed 95 million in 2021, according to research firm RedSeer, and is projected to grow to 176.1 million in 2023 according to consulting and audit firm PricewaterhouseCoopers.
 
Earshot, which has produced more than 10,000 hours of original content in Hindi, English, Bengali, Assamese and Bhojpuri, also won the award for the best show producer in the Science category for its series, ‘Listen to the Forest’. The Earshot audio series, ‘India’s Transgender Judges’, was selected as the ‘Best Show’ in News & Politics.
 
The organisation’s leadership team - Co-founders Rohit Upadhyay, Abhijit Majumder and Gaurav Choudhury, and executive editor Nagendar Sharma - personally received the awards.
 
“We tell stories in the most engaged, immersive manner in the world’s oldest and most potent mode of communication: audio. Earshot is making podcasting Indian; telling stories from the ground in the language of the people. And we produce these stories with the sleekest technology. You can almost see the sounds and the stories that our podcasts tell,” said Abhijit Majumder, Co-founder and Editor-in-chief of Earshot Digimedia Private Limited.
 
“Podcast listening will continue to grow rapidly in India. It is also emerging as a very effective communication tool for thought leadership, brand messaging, and in the areas of learning and development. India’s linguistic and cultural diversity, coupled with rapid smartphone penetration, offers enormous opportunities for podcasting to expand much beyond the metropolises into hinterland, aided by the fact it is a non-screen medium, keeps one’s hands and eyes free, allowing for content consumption while multitasking,” said Gaurav Choudhury, Co-founder and CEO of Earshot Digimedia Private Limited.
Tags
India Audio Summit and Awards Singer Songs music
Related news
 | 27 Jan 2023

Minibeats Collaborates With Artists San Holo and LP Giobbi On New AR Music Snapchat Lenses

MUMBAI: Minibeats launched as a preview on Snapchat last month, bringing forth beautifully-designed AR Music Lenses in collaboration with artists, merging musical co-creation and visual creativity for fans.

read more
 | 27 Jan 2023

Toronto Rock Trio FAKE MAGIC Explores The Ups and (Mostly) Downs Of Fatherhood In ‘Sad Dad’ Album

MUMBAI: Toronto reminiscent rock trio, Fake Magic released the album Sad Dad, which reflects on all the intricacies and responsibilities of being a man. Particularly a dad. A sad dad.

read more
 | 26 Jan 2023

The Aristocrats Headline Debut Edition of Oddball

MUMBAI: A new festival hits Indian cities in February 2023, with the launch of ODDBALL FESTIVAL – taking place in Mumbai, New Delhi and Bengaluru.

read more
 | 25 Jan 2023

India Audio Summit and Awards 2023: Check out complete set of winners

MUMBAI: Radioandmusic.com announced the country's largest 'Indian Audio Summit & Awards', an initiative to recognise and reward the finest practices in the realm of audio.

read more
 | 25 Jan 2023

ARBAZ RELEASES HIS PARTY ANTHEM 'CONDO'

MUMBAI: Norwegian bilingual Singer, Songwriter and producer ARBAZ releases his new single ‘Condo’.

read more

RnM Biz

Red FM bags maximum awards at India Audio Summit & Awards 2023

MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network has been awarded thread more

Vipin Pungalia, Country Manager & Director- Sales Pro Audio at Sennheiser India reveals brand focus and upcoming plans

MUMBAI: Sennheiser has been a part of the audio community for more than 75 years and has become sread more

We want to give opportunities to local independent artists to grow within the TuneCore/ Believe ecosystem says Heena Kriplani

MUMBAI: TuneCore South Asia head Heena Kriplani future plans for music artists in India at TuneCread more

Google will soon allow users to control Spotify, YouTube Music without primary app

MUMBAI: We listen to music, watch a show, or hear a podcast during our daily life making it diffiread more

Apple celebrates a groundbreaking year in entertainment

2022 was a groundbreaking year for entertainment.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Red FM bags maximum awards at India Audio Summit & Awards 2023

MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network has been awarded the maximum number of awards at the India Audio Summit...read more

2
Sanjay Kacker partners with PDM to take charge as Director – PDM to revolutionize the Experiential Business for North India

MUMBAI: PDM, a Division of Percept Limited, and a leading company in the Events and Experiential domain, has entered into a strategic partnership...read more

3
MTV Beats Artist of The Month, Arjun Kanungo is here to kickstart the season with some banger music

MUMBAI: 2023 started with a big bang of trendy music and groovy beats that got everybody’s feet tapping. Adding to this excitement, MTV Beats crowns...read more

4
Shakti's 50th Anniversary World Tour: With Bengaluru as their first stop, the iconic supergroup drew more than 2000 spectators, making the live concert a huge success

MUMBAI: Almost a half-century ago, Shakti enthralled the world with the power and magic of their music. And in 2023, their journey still continues!...read more

5
Minibeats Collaborates With Artists San Holo and LP Giobbi On New AR Music Snapchat Lenses

MUMBAI: Minibeats launched as a preview on Snapchat last month, bringing forth beautifully-designed AR Music Lenses in collaboration with artists,...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games