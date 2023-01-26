RadioandMusic
News |  26 Jan 2023

The Aristocrats Headline Debut Edition of Oddball

MUMBAI: A new festival hits Indian cities in February 2023, with the launch of ODDBALL FESTIVAL – taking place in Mumbai, New Delhi and Bengaluru. Rock/funk trailblazers The Aristocrats will appear as headlining artists in all three cities for the inaugural edition and traveling event put together by promoters BlueTree and ODDC.

The virtuoso trio of guitarist Guthrie Govan, bassist Bryan Beller and drummer Marco Minnemann will return to India for the first time since the pandemic, and they’ll be joined by folk-metal frontrunners Bloodywood, YouTube-famous rock act Li-sa-X and her band KOIAI, jazz fusion supergroup MaMoGi (collaborating with Lydian Nadhaswaram) and instrumental rock favorites Blackstratblues.

At the kickoff edition in Mumbai on February 17th, New Delhi-bred rock band Kraken will join the lineup, while guitarist-composer Sanjeev T is on the bill for the Bengaluru show on February 18th.
With a tagline of “The Epic, Eccentric and The Extraordinary”, Oddball Festival intends to be the gathering ground for all music geeks, groove fiends and anyone looking to be wowed by the prowess and soul on display. Featuring some of the best and current favorite musicians in the world who are closely followed by not just music lovers but fellow musicians as well, Oddball Festival is the next big music event everyone’s going to mark down on their calendars this February.

The Aristocrats arrive on the back of their towering album The Aristocrats With Primuz Chamber Orchestra, which released in June 2021 and expectedly gained its own fandom. Bloodywood, who have been playing to sold-out crowds in Europe and North America, bring the battering ram of riffs and dhol closer home and then there’s the long-anticipated comeback of Blackstratblues, with founder Warren Mendonsa making his way down from New Zealand.

The Aristocrats’ Guthrie Govan says, “We three Aristocrats are very happy indeed to announce that we’ll be returning to India in February 2023, serving up a menu of musical mayhem which will feature not only some old favourites but also a few ‘surprises’ which are so new that they haven’t even made their way onto an album yet! We’ve always had a great time touring in India - there’s definitely something special about the vibe of the audiences, who always manage to bring a combination of vibrant rock ’n’ roll energy and deep musical appreciation - so we can’t wait to come back and we really look forward to seeing you at these forthcoming shows. It’s been too long!”

KOIAI added in their statement about their debut India shows at Oddball Festival, “We at KOIAI are delighted to be able to perform our memorable first live show in India. It will surely be an unforgettable show for you as well. Come and meet us!”

Get your tickets and get ready to headbang in odd-time and jump around to gigantic grooves at Oddball Festival this February!

Oddball Festival 2023 takes place in 3 cities Mumbai, Bangalore, and Delhi along with pop-up editions featuring The Aristocrats in Hyderabad, Guwahati and Kolkata (to be announced soon)

