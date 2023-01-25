Sanjay Kacker partners with PDM to take charge as Director – PDM to revolutionize the Experiential Business for North India

MUMBAI: PDM, a Division of Percept Limited, and a leading company in the Events and Experiential domain, has entered into a strategic partnership with Mr. Sanjay Kacker with effect from January 9, 2023. Sanjay Kacker has assumed charge as Director – PDM and will be spearheading the 360-degree strategic roadmap of PDM to ensure innovation, strategic brand synergy and expeditious growth for Percept in the Events and Experiential domain.

This strategic association between Sanjay Kacker and PDM will enable both parties to bring on board their innovative ideas and unique synergies, as also leverage their expertise, talent and client base to ensure unparalleled growth for PDM pan-India and globally. The partnership will also empower PDM to respond to a fast changing and dynamic environment, thereby providing clients with the most creative and effective solutions in the Events and Experiential domain. Sanjay has already on-boarded a full-fledged team at PDM to ensure that operations and client collaborations get underway promptly.

PDM was incepted with the vision to help brands create a 360-degree communication approach. Since its launch, PDM established itself as India’s leading experiential brand marketing company through a multitude of service offerings spanning Experiential and Entertainment Marketing, Sports Management and Marketing, Event Management, Wedding Management, Celebrity Endorsements, Fashion and Talent Management, Branded Content, Brand Activation and Promotions, Entertainment Branding and Marketing, Branded Entertainment, Merchandising, and Entertainment IPs.

As Director – PDM, Sanjay Kacker will be responsible for providing strategic direction, mapping market trends to identify new business opportunities, creating innovative and customized brand solutions for clients, employing state-of-the-art technology and new age solutions for clients, leveraging brand integrity, and paving the roadmap for the overall businesses of PDM. He will work closely with the CXOs of the various businesses across the Percept Group to identify, integrate and synergize strategic business opportunities to herald the next growth phase for PDM.

Sanjay Kacker has had a remarkable career of over two decades in the Sports Marketing, Events and Experiential Management domain, and has worked closely with leading clients across both domestic and international markets. Sanjay kick-started his career with the Percept Group in 1995 where he managed a wide range of portfolios in the Brand Management and Experiential Marketing space in the Entertainment and Sports segments with a thrust on the burgeoning business of Cricket, including some of the pivotal Consumer Promotions Campaign for ICC World Cup’s from 1999 to 2007. He later moved to DDB Mudramax as Sr. Vice-President-Event Services, followed by key roles at Promo Tec India - a Dentsu Tec Division as National Head-Event Services, and Hakuhodo India Pvt.Ltd as Executive Director-Diversified Services.

Said Sanjay Kacker, Director, PDM, “I have been part of the Percept family many years ago and have played an integral role in the phenomenal growth story in the sports & entertainment business at PDM. I have witnessed first-hand the quantum leaps in our business due to the fearless innovative ideas we implemented that became the most unique business models of our era. Life has taken a full circle and it’s a fulfilling and exciting moment to join hands with PDM as a Partner today. I now intend to upscale this opportunity and make Percept the unquestionable leader in the Sports, Events and Experiential domain in India and surrounding markets.”

Ajay Upadhyay, Director, Percept Limited said, “Experiential Marketing will continue to have growth potential going forward with the addition of digital technologies and increasing market penetration of new age brands. Sanjay’s wide exposure, network and expertise in this sphere will help Percept expand its reach in the North India market and complement Percept’s existing business which has evolved into a leading Experiential Marketing player across physical, digital & hybrid delivery models. In his new role as Director - PDM, he will be responsible for developing innovative strategies to enhance market and mindshare in the key North India market while incorporating best global practices to create value for all our stakeholders.”