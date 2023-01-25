RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  25 Jan 2023 17:17 |  By RnMTeam

MTV Beats Artist of The Month, Arjun Kanungo is here to kickstart the season with some banger music

MUMBAI: 2023 started with a big bang of trendy music and groovy beats that got everybody’s feet tapping. Adding to this excitement, MTV Beats crowns pop music sensation, Arjun Kanungo as Artist of The Month for January. Bringing his debut studio album ‘Industry’ exclusively for his fans on MTV Beats, witness the melodious singer jam to some of his personal favourites such as ‘Wapas Aa Jao’, ‘Baaki Baatein Pine Baad’, ‘Fursat’ and more. Creating waves on a global scale, the singer is known for luring music aficionados with his upbeat music and lyrical ballads that have been setting trends and making waves on the internet.

After his first-ever commercial success ‘Khoon Choos Le’ for the movie ‘Go Goa Gone’, Arjun released some spellbinding singles like, ‘Woh Baarishein’, ‘Sanam Mere Sanam’, ‘Dil Kisi Se’, ‘Aaya Na Tu’, ‘Ek Dafa’, among others, that received immense love from the fans translating into his foremost super hits. The Song ‘Ek Dafa’ is the fusion remix of the legendary composition ‘Chinnama’ that gained him admirable critical acclamation throughout the nation.

On the roaring success of one of his most successful songs -Ek Dafa, Arjun added, “As an artist, the changing dynamics in the industry and newer trends give me an opportunity to not only experiment with a variety of genres but also cater to fans’ ever-changing tastes and preferences. Keeping the same in mind I composed Ek Dafa which is the remix of the popular Chinnamma Chilakkamma. It was for the first time I combined two different tracks and I was overwhelmed by the outcome; the remix has been trending on social media and is loved by many.”

Talking about his new album and being the MTV Beats Artist of The Month, Arjun said, “My debut album, Industry, is a culmination of various instances and experiences from personal aspects of my life. Through this album, I have attempted to showcase an experimental and heartfelt soundscape. I hope to keep engaging my listeners with music that not only lifts their mood but also melodies that soothe a music lover’s soul. I am elated to be the artist of the month for MTV Beats, and I cannot wait to jam with my fans and give them a sneak peek of the top 10 songs from my playlist.”

Tune in to MTV Beats this entire to catch Arjun Kanungo sharing his life experiences, talking about his favourite musical hits, and more!

Tags
Arjun Kanungo MTV Beats music Songs
Related news
 | 25 Jan 2023

India Audio Summit and Awards 2023: Check out complete set of winners

MUMBAI: Radioandmusic.com announced the country's largest 'Indian Audio Summit & Awards', an initiative to recognise and reward the finest practices in the realm of audio.

read more
 | 25 Jan 2023

ARBAZ RELEASES HIS PARTY ANTHEM 'CONDO'

MUMBAI: Norwegian bilingual Singer, Songwriter and producer ARBAZ releases his new single ‘Condo’.

read more
 | 25 Jan 2023

Highly anticipated third single "SHOOTING STAR" is out now!

MUMBAI: XG has released “SHOOTING STAR” via digital streaming services as well as on limited edition box set today! The long-awaited third single is a spacewalk through a dream-like soundscape that showcases powerful rap and exceptional vocals from the seven-member girl group.

read more
 | 25 Jan 2023

Mahindra Roots is a festival that explores unique and lost forms of Indian Culture to enrich fresh young minds and enables us to rise from our roots

MUMBAI: India-wide release, 25th January 2023: With an enduring legacy of pioneering and lending support to various artistic and cultural endeavours across the country, the Mahindra Group is making its next synonymous move to preserve India’s diversity by bringing forth an all-new Cultural Outrea

read more
 | 25 Jan 2023

Sanjay Kacker partners with PDM to take charge as Director – PDM to revolutionize the Experiential Business for North India

MUMBAI: PDM, a Division of Percept Limited, and a leading company in the Events and Experiential domain, has entered into a strategic partnership with Mr. Sanjay Kacker with effect from January 9, 2023.

read more

RnM Biz

Red FM bags maximum awards at India Audio Summit & Awards 2023

MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network has been awarded thread more

Vipin Pungalia, Country Manager & Director- Sales Pro Audio at Sennheiser India reveals brand focus and upcoming plans

MUMBAI: Sennheiser has been a part of the audio community for more than 75 years and has become sread more

We want to give opportunities to local independent artists to grow within the TuneCore/ Believe ecosystem says Heena Kriplani

MUMBAI: TuneCore South Asia head Heena Kriplani future plans for music artists in India at TuneCread more

Google will soon allow users to control Spotify, YouTube Music without primary app

MUMBAI: We listen to music, watch a show, or hear a podcast during our daily life making it diffiread more

Apple celebrates a groundbreaking year in entertainment

2022 was a groundbreaking year for entertainment.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Shakti's 50th Anniversary World Tour: With Bengaluru as their first stop, the iconic supergroup drew more than 2000 spectators, making the live concert a huge success

MUMBAI: Almost a half-century ago, Shakti enthralled the world with the power and magic of their music. And in 2023, their journey still continues!...read more

2
MTV Beats Artist of The Month, Arjun Kanungo is here to kickstart the season with some banger music

MUMBAI: 2023 started with a big bang of trendy music and groovy beats that got everybody’s feet tapping. Adding to this excitement, MTV Beatscrowns...read more

3
India Audio Summit and Awards 2023: Check out complete set of winners

MUMBAI: Radioandmusic.com announced the country's largest 'Indian Audio Summit & Awards', an initiative to recognise and reward the finest...read more

4
Red FM bags maximum awards at India Audio Summit & Awards 2023

MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network has been awarded the maximum number of awards at the India Audio Summit...read more

5
Preet Song starring Guneet Singh Sodhi and Dhvani Bhanushali Out Now! The Heart-warming love story will make you miss your Bae!

MUMBAI: Guneet Singh Sodhi the new face to look out for in B town is here featuring in singing sensation Dhvani Bhanushali’s new song ‘Preet’. It is...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games