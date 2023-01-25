MTV Beats Artist of The Month, Arjun Kanungo is here to kickstart the season with some banger music

MUMBAI: 2023 started with a big bang of trendy music and groovy beats that got everybody’s feet tapping. Adding to this excitement, MTV Beats crowns pop music sensation, Arjun Kanungo as Artist of The Month for January. Bringing his debut studio album ‘Industry’ exclusively for his fans on MTV Beats, witness the melodious singer jam to some of his personal favourites such as ‘Wapas Aa Jao’, ‘Baaki Baatein Pine Baad’, ‘Fursat’ and more. Creating waves on a global scale, the singer is known for luring music aficionados with his upbeat music and lyrical ballads that have been setting trends and making waves on the internet.

After his first-ever commercial success ‘Khoon Choos Le’ for the movie ‘Go Goa Gone’, Arjun released some spellbinding singles like, ‘Woh Baarishein’, ‘Sanam Mere Sanam’, ‘Dil Kisi Se’, ‘Aaya Na Tu’, ‘Ek Dafa’, among others, that received immense love from the fans translating into his foremost super hits. The Song ‘Ek Dafa’ is the fusion remix of the legendary composition ‘Chinnama’ that gained him admirable critical acclamation throughout the nation.

On the roaring success of one of his most successful songs -Ek Dafa, Arjun added, “As an artist, the changing dynamics in the industry and newer trends give me an opportunity to not only experiment with a variety of genres but also cater to fans’ ever-changing tastes and preferences. Keeping the same in mind I composed Ek Dafa which is the remix of the popular Chinnamma Chilakkamma. It was for the first time I combined two different tracks and I was overwhelmed by the outcome; the remix has been trending on social media and is loved by many.”

Talking about his new album and being the MTV Beats Artist of The Month, Arjun said, “My debut album, Industry, is a culmination of various instances and experiences from personal aspects of my life. Through this album, I have attempted to showcase an experimental and heartfelt soundscape. I hope to keep engaging my listeners with music that not only lifts their mood but also melodies that soothe a music lover’s soul. I am elated to be the artist of the month for MTV Beats, and I cannot wait to jam with my fans and give them a sneak peek of the top 10 songs from my playlist.”

Tune in to MTV Beats this entire to catch Arjun Kanungo sharing his life experiences, talking about his favourite musical hits, and more!