India Audio Summit and Awards 2023: Check out complete set of winners

MUMBAI: Radioandmusic.com announced the country's largest 'Indian Audio Summit & Awards', an initiative to recognise and reward the finest practices in the realm of audio.
The announcement event saw the presence of a hoard of RJs, podcasters, content creators. India Audio Summit and Awards celebrated the inclusion of audio practices in all types of media entertainment which is divided in 4 categories- Radio, Podcast, Technology & Audio Books. The winners & the nominations are the flag bearers who have not only brought a revolution but also provoked people to follow the path of their dreams.
"We are proud to host the annual Indian Audio Summit & Awards to recognize excellence in audio described content and celebrate the growing community" says Founder, CEO & Editor in chief of Indian Television Dot Com Group.
Check out the winner list of each category here
MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network has been awarded thread more
MUMBAI: Sennheiser has been a part of the audio community for more than 75 years and has become sread more
MUMBAI: TuneCore South Asia head Heena Kriplani future plans for music artists in India at TuneCread more
MUMBAI: We listen to music, watch a show, or hear a podcast during our daily life making it diffiread more
2022 was a groundbreaking year for entertainment.read more
MUMBAI: Almost a half-century ago, Shakti enthralled the world with the power and magic of their music. And in 2023, their journey still continues!...read more
MUMBAI: 2023 started with a big bang of trendy music and groovy beats that got everybody’s feet tapping. Adding to this excitement, MTV Beatscrowns...read more
MUMBAI: Radioandmusic.com announced the country's largest 'Indian Audio Summit & Awards', an initiative to recognise and reward the finest...read more
MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network has been awarded the maximum number of awards at the India Audio Summit...read more
MUMBAI: Guneet Singh Sodhi the new face to look out for in B town is here featuring in singing sensation Dhvani Bhanushali’s new song ‘Preet’. It is...read more