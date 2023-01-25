India Audio Summit and Awards 2023: Check out complete set of winners

MUMBAI: Radioandmusic.com announced the country's largest 'Indian Audio Summit & Awards', an initiative to recognise and reward the finest practices in the realm of audio.

The announcement event saw the presence of a hoard of RJs, podcasters, content creators. India Audio Summit and Awards celebrated the inclusion of audio practices in all types of media entertainment which is divided in 4 categories- Radio, Podcast, Technology & Audio Books. The winners & the nominations are the flag bearers who have not only brought a revolution but also provoked people to follow the path of their dreams.

"We are proud to host the annual Indian Audio Summit & Awards to recognize excellence in audio described content and celebrate the growing community" says Founder, CEO & Editor in chief of Indian Television Dot Com Group.

