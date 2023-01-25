RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  25 Jan 2023 18:32 |  By RnMTeam

Highly anticipated third single "SHOOTING STAR" is out now!

MUMBAI: XG has released “SHOOTING STAR” via digital streaming services as well as on limited edition box set today! The long-awaited third single is a spacewalk through a dream-like soundscape that showcases powerful rap and exceptional vocals from the seven-member girl group. The lyrics express their single-mindedness in achieving world-class status as artists. The accompanying music video features XG as next generation cool kids from a system beyond ours who have brought with them their unique musical expression, and presents their compelling vision of a world without boundaries.

The “SHOOTING STAR” single also includes an extra track, “LEFT RIGHT”, an addictive song - its lyric "The only direction I know" embodies XG's philosophy of never being swayed by others, belief in one’s self and to always push ahead.

Both tracks on this release are quintessential XG, and encapsulates their energy with the statement "Trust URSELF & Be what U want to be".

A live performance SHOOTING STAR LIVE STAGE has premiered shortly before the release of the music video - featuring both tracks, “SHOOTING STAR” and “LEFT RIGHT”, the livestream brought together enthusiastic viewers from all over the world, who communicated their appreciation in the comments section.

XG has previously posted a whole host of additional videos such as choreography and dance practices for their first two singles 'Tippy Toes' and 'MASCARA'. Fans can look forward to more innovative content XG will deliver for this latest new single!

“SHOOTING STAR”

Digital/CD Box

Tracklist:
1. SHOOTING STAR
2. LEFT RIGHT

Tags
XG music Songs
Related news
 | 25 Jan 2023

India Audio Summit and Awards 2023: Check out complete set of winners

MUMBAI: Radioandmusic.com announced the country's largest 'Indian Audio Summit & Awards', an initiative to recognise and reward the finest practices in the realm of audio.

read more
 | 25 Jan 2023

ARBAZ RELEASES HIS PARTY ANTHEM 'CONDO'

MUMBAI: Norwegian bilingual Singer, Songwriter and producer ARBAZ releases his new single ‘Condo’.

read more
 | 25 Jan 2023

Mahindra Roots is a festival that explores unique and lost forms of Indian Culture to enrich fresh young minds and enables us to rise from our roots

MUMBAI: India-wide release, 25th January 2023: With an enduring legacy of pioneering and lending support to various artistic and cultural endeavours across the country, the Mahindra Group is making its next synonymous move to preserve India’s diversity by bringing forth an all-new Cultural Outrea

read more
 | 25 Jan 2023

MTV Beats Artist of The Month, Arjun Kanungo is here to kickstart the season with some banger music

MUMBAI: 2023 started with a big bang of trendy music and groovy beats that got everybody’s feet tapping. Adding to this excitement, MTV Beats crowns pop music sensation, Arjun Kanungo as Artist of The Month for January.

read more
 | 25 Jan 2023

Sanjay Kacker partners with PDM to take charge as Director – PDM to revolutionize the Experiential Business for North India

MUMBAI: PDM, a Division of Percept Limited, and a leading company in the Events and Experiential domain, has entered into a strategic partnership with Mr. Sanjay Kacker with effect from January 9, 2023.

read more

RnM Biz

Red FM bags maximum awards at India Audio Summit & Awards 2023

MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network has been awarded thread more

Vipin Pungalia, Country Manager & Director- Sales Pro Audio at Sennheiser India reveals brand focus and upcoming plans

MUMBAI: Sennheiser has been a part of the audio community for more than 75 years and has become sread more

We want to give opportunities to local independent artists to grow within the TuneCore/ Believe ecosystem says Heena Kriplani

MUMBAI: TuneCore South Asia head Heena Kriplani future plans for music artists in India at TuneCread more

Google will soon allow users to control Spotify, YouTube Music without primary app

MUMBAI: We listen to music, watch a show, or hear a podcast during our daily life making it diffiread more

Apple celebrates a groundbreaking year in entertainment

2022 was a groundbreaking year for entertainment.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Shakti's 50th Anniversary World Tour: With Bengaluru as their first stop, the iconic supergroup drew more than 2000 spectators, making the live concert a huge success

MUMBAI: Almost a half-century ago, Shakti enthralled the world with the power and magic of their music. And in 2023, their journey still continues!...read more

2
MTV Beats Artist of The Month, Arjun Kanungo is here to kickstart the season with some banger music

MUMBAI: 2023 started with a big bang of trendy music and groovy beats that got everybody’s feet tapping. Adding to this excitement, MTV Beatscrowns...read more

3
Mahindra Roots is a festival that explores unique and lost forms of Indian Culture to enrich fresh young minds and enables us to rise from our roots

MUMBAI: India-wide release, 25th January 2023: With an enduring legacy of pioneering and lending support to various artistic and cultural endeavours...read more

4
Sanjay Kacker partners with PDM to take charge as Director – PDM to revolutionize the Experiential Business for North India

MUMBAI: PDM, a Division of Percept Limited, and a leading company in the Events and Experiential domain, has entered into a strategic partnership...read more

5
Red FM bags maximum awards at India Audio Summit & Awards 2023

MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network has been awarded the maximum number of awards at the India Audio Summit...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games