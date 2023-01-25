RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  25 Jan 2023 18:45 |  By RnMTeam

ARBAZ RELEASES HIS PARTY ANTHEM 'CONDO'

MUMBAI: Norwegian bilingual Singer, Songwriter and producer ARBAZ releases his new single ‘Condo’.

‘Condo’ is a light-hearted song that lyrically pays homage to the South Asian music scene through punchlines and references. Produced by ARBAZ himself, ‘Condo’ is the second single off his debut EP ‘Desi Scandinavian’, which resonates with his signature sound of ‘Desi meets West’ fusion. The track was put together during the pandemic , where like many ARBAZ was suffering from isolation and missing out on his social life. Tapping into his imagination, ARBAZ coped by envisioning a party at his condo to ignite good vibes and turn what seemed like such a dark time into something positive. With lockdowns in the past, ARBAZ was able to recreate this reality in the music video for ‘Condo’, which has feel-good, striking visuals and brings the essence of the track to life. Speaking on the track ARBAZ states, “I made the beat for ‘Condo’ for the first time in 2020 during the first lockdown and was inspired lyrically during the second lockdown. I had imagined that I was in my condo and car garage with my car with a lot of friends having a good time on this track. It was the ultimate lockdown house party that was in my head, and it helped me get through a very isolated period. As with most of my music ‘Condo’ is a Hip-Hop track that embraces my culture and identity.”

Song Link:-

Originally known for being a rapper, ARBAZ is remembered from his unforgettable performance at the final in Melodi Grand Prix Jr. 2010, and final in UKM competitions (2009) in Norway. With a strong passion for giving back to his community ARBAZ has been involved in many youth initiatives,including being dubbed in a youth series called AF1 on NRK-Norwegian National TV channel, performing at the Norway Youth Football Cup and headlining the Red Cross 150 th Anniversary at Oslo City Hall. ARBAZ’s debut EP ‘Desi Scandinavian’ which is out now has already been creating noise in the scene, with the artist being tipped as the ‘one to watch’ by DJs across the world. Having already gained support from the likes of BBC Asian Network, Brit Asia and B4U Music, ARBAZ is no stranger to the music scene. With a selection of visually striking music videos on the way, 2023 promises more music, collaborations, and a long-awaited tour.

Tags
ARBAZ music Songs
Related news
 | 25 Jan 2023

India Audio Summit and Awards 2023: Check out complete set of winners

MUMBAI: Radioandmusic.com announced the country's largest 'Indian Audio Summit & Awards', an initiative to recognise and reward the finest practices in the realm of audio.

read more
 | 25 Jan 2023

Highly anticipated third single "SHOOTING STAR" is out now!

MUMBAI: XG has released “SHOOTING STAR” via digital streaming services as well as on limited edition box set today! The long-awaited third single is a spacewalk through a dream-like soundscape that showcases powerful rap and exceptional vocals from the seven-member girl group.

read more
 | 25 Jan 2023

Mahindra Roots is a festival that explores unique and lost forms of Indian Culture to enrich fresh young minds and enables us to rise from our roots

MUMBAI: India-wide release, 25th January 2023: With an enduring legacy of pioneering and lending support to various artistic and cultural endeavours across the country, the Mahindra Group is making its next synonymous move to preserve India’s diversity by bringing forth an all-new Cultural Outrea

read more
 | 25 Jan 2023

MTV Beats Artist of The Month, Arjun Kanungo is here to kickstart the season with some banger music

MUMBAI: 2023 started with a big bang of trendy music and groovy beats that got everybody’s feet tapping. Adding to this excitement, MTV Beats crowns pop music sensation, Arjun Kanungo as Artist of The Month for January.

read more
 | 25 Jan 2023

Sanjay Kacker partners with PDM to take charge as Director – PDM to revolutionize the Experiential Business for North India

MUMBAI: PDM, a Division of Percept Limited, and a leading company in the Events and Experiential domain, has entered into a strategic partnership with Mr. Sanjay Kacker with effect from January 9, 2023.

read more

RnM Biz

Red FM bags maximum awards at India Audio Summit & Awards 2023

MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network has been awarded thread more

Vipin Pungalia, Country Manager & Director- Sales Pro Audio at Sennheiser India reveals brand focus and upcoming plans

MUMBAI: Sennheiser has been a part of the audio community for more than 75 years and has become sread more

We want to give opportunities to local independent artists to grow within the TuneCore/ Believe ecosystem says Heena Kriplani

MUMBAI: TuneCore South Asia head Heena Kriplani future plans for music artists in India at TuneCread more

Google will soon allow users to control Spotify, YouTube Music without primary app

MUMBAI: We listen to music, watch a show, or hear a podcast during our daily life making it diffiread more

Apple celebrates a groundbreaking year in entertainment

2022 was a groundbreaking year for entertainment.read more

top# 5 articles

1
India Audio Summit and Awards 2023: Check out complete set of winners

MUMBAI: Radioandmusic.com announced the country's largest 'Indian Audio Summit & Awards', an initiative to recognise and reward the finest...read more

2
Mahindra Roots is a festival that explores unique and lost forms of Indian Culture to enrich fresh young minds and enables us to rise from our roots

MUMBAI: India-wide release, 25th January 2023: With an enduring legacy of pioneering and lending support to various artistic and cultural endeavours...read more

3
Red FM bags maximum awards at India Audio Summit & Awards 2023

MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network has been awarded the maximum number of awards at the India Audio Summit...read more

4
Sanjay Kacker partners with PDM to take charge as Director – PDM to revolutionize the Experiential Business for North India

MUMBAI: PDM, a Division of Percept Limited, and a leading company in the Events and Experiential domain, has entered into a strategic partnership...read more

5
Highly anticipated third single "SHOOTING STAR" is out now!

MUMBAI: XG has released “SHOOTING STAR” via digital streaming services as well as on limited edition box set today! The long-awaited third single is...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games