ARBAZ RELEASES HIS PARTY ANTHEM 'CONDO'

Norwegian bilingual Singer, Songwriter and producer ARBAZ releases his new single 'Condo'.

‘Condo’ is a light-hearted song that lyrically pays homage to the South Asian music scene through punchlines and references. Produced by ARBAZ himself, ‘Condo’ is the second single off his debut EP ‘Desi Scandinavian’, which resonates with his signature sound of ‘Desi meets West’ fusion. The track was put together during the pandemic , where like many ARBAZ was suffering from isolation and missing out on his social life. Tapping into his imagination, ARBAZ coped by envisioning a party at his condo to ignite good vibes and turn what seemed like such a dark time into something positive. With lockdowns in the past, ARBAZ was able to recreate this reality in the music video for ‘Condo’, which has feel-good, striking visuals and brings the essence of the track to life. Speaking on the track ARBAZ states, “I made the beat for ‘Condo’ for the first time in 2020 during the first lockdown and was inspired lyrically during the second lockdown. I had imagined that I was in my condo and car garage with my car with a lot of friends having a good time on this track. It was the ultimate lockdown house party that was in my head, and it helped me get through a very isolated period. As with most of my music ‘Condo’ is a Hip-Hop track that embraces my culture and identity.”

Originally known for being a rapper, ARBAZ is remembered from his unforgettable performance at the final in Melodi Grand Prix Jr. 2010, and final in UKM competitions (2009) in Norway. With a strong passion for giving back to his community ARBAZ has been involved in many youth initiatives,including being dubbed in a youth series called AF1 on NRK-Norwegian National TV channel, performing at the Norway Youth Football Cup and headlining the Red Cross 150 th Anniversary at Oslo City Hall. ARBAZ’s debut EP ‘Desi Scandinavian’ which is out now has already been creating noise in the scene, with the artist being tipped as the ‘one to watch’ by DJs across the world. Having already gained support from the likes of BBC Asian Network, Brit Asia and B4U Music, ARBAZ is no stranger to the music scene. With a selection of visually striking music videos on the way, 2023 promises more music, collaborations, and a long-awaited tour.