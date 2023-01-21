Amit Trivedi kicks off 2023 on a high, performing six shows in 10 days!

MUMBAI: Kicking off 2023 with a bang, musical sensation Amit Trivedi is performing six back-to-back shows in 10 days! Among the most sought-after musical acts in the world, Amit has captivated fans not only with his distinctive voice and killer soundtracks but also his unique and immersive live shows.

Amit has been doing gigs and live performances since his college days. Currently, he's on a spree of 6 different shows out of which a few are in India and a few abroad.

On January 19th, Amit will be promoting his upcoming musical with Anurag Kashyap, “Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat”. He will then entertain the audience with his magnificent voice at the Hockey World Cup 2023, in Rourkela and Bhuvaneshwar, on the 20th and 21st of January respectively.

Amit will also be performing 3 private shows on January 23rd in Ahmedabad, January 25th in Abu Dhabi, and February 8th in Kolkata.

Before this, he had performed his very first show of the year in Hubli on January 16th, 2023. His first show of the year was in Goa on 7th January 2023

Amit says, “It's a fantastic start to the year for me by doing what I love most - entertaining people with my music. We started with a live show in Karnataka and next I am headed to Odisha, Gujarat, Bengal, UAE and more. I am having a blast going to all these vibrant cities, and interacting with such a diverse and enthusiastic crowd. I am also performing some of my latest tracks live for the first time on this tour.”

Amit Trivedi is gearing up for the release of the new-age romantic drama 'Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat’ directed by Anurag Kashyap. The film marks their reunion after successful collaborations on films like ‘Dev D’ and ‘Manmarziyaan’ amongst others. Amit also released his first independent album under his label AT Azaad named 'Jaadu Salona’ and garnered a lot of love from fans.