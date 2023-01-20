Semwal's latest single ‘Dil Da Pecha’ pays homage to the authenticity of old-school romance

MUMBAI: Chandigarh-based, Indie artist and producer, Semwal wants to be the bridge between Indie Music and Punjabi Music with his signature blend of catchy melodies and upbeat rhythms.

From making waves through his debut EP in 2021, with genre bending tracks like “Tishnagi” and “Asar Tera” to working on Mainstream Punjabi Pop music with industry stalwarts like Karan Aujla, Kaka, Yeah!Proof and many more, Semwal has something special in store for 2023 in the form of an unprecedented debut album in English, Hindi and Punjabi.

His latest single ‘Dil Da Pecha’ pays homage to the authenticity of old-school romance where relationships were built on mutual respect and understanding. The song embraces the choice to be single and celebrates self-love and self-discovery. Hemant Vijh does a fabulous job at writing the lyrics while Agaazz & Semwal gave the song just the right touch of modernity in its production & composition. All in all, Dil Da Pecha makes for a standout track that stays with you long after the final chord has faded away Describing what he’d want the audience to take away from this fresh single: “I imagine the track will make you think how we’ve all grown tired of the endless swiping and messaging, the pressure to present the perfect online persona and the lack of genuine connection. I’d love for people to just get lost in the groove and realize that it is okay to take your time and wait for the right person to come along.”

Semwal collaborated with travel-vlogger/influencer Satya Saggar for a special music video, which drops along with the song on 20th January, 2023. Satya started his YouTube journey

in 2017 to explore his love for traveling and meeting new people. The support he has gotten since then from his army of viewers that include kids, adults, and even the elderly has beenthe fuel for his ever-evolving journey of capturing the essence of each destination he visits. The music video was shot in Shimla by Mumbai based film-maker Jay Singal and captures the old-school colonial vibe of Shimla to perfectly drive home the message of Pecha.

About the artist:-

Shubham Semwal a.k.a. Sémwal is a Singer-Songwriter and a self taught guitarist/music producer. He quit his job as a data analyst in 2019 to pursue his lifelong dream of being a

performing musician. He released his first single Through These Years in Nov 20’ and quickly followed this up with a slew of singles in 2021 finally culminating in his debut album -

Elephant in the Room (Deluxe Edition). The singer-songwriter has been consistently putting out top-notch productions that have garnered over 3 million streams on Spotify and over 1

million eyeballs on Youtube. He was also featured on the cover of Spotify “Fresh Finds” playlist in September.