XG Release music video teaser for upcoming 3rd single, 'SHOOTING STAR'!

MUMBAI: XG have today released a music video teaser for their long-awaited third single 'SHOOTING STAR', which will be released on 25 January.
The teaser video has a phone-app concept, XG creatively shine with their blue hairstyles, distinctive sound and bass. This is shown along with the lyric 'Ooh ah, I'm lookin' so lavish'. Parts of the new track were also unveiled. Even with only 19 seconds of footage, XG's cool vices tease the new wave of music videos.
Alongside the release of the teaser, the Youtube premiere of the 'SHOOTING STAR' music video was also launched on XG's YouTube channel, where the Digital and CD album covers were also revealed.
This uptick in XG activity continued with the release of their first Season's Greetings merchandise.
The 3rd Single 'SHOOTING STAR' will begin streaming on January 25 (Wed) at midnight in each country. The music video will be released at 6PM JST/KST on the same day.
With only a week left until the release, keep watching XG's official YouTube Channel and other social media for more updates.
XG - SHOOTING STAR (MV Teaser)
XG - SHOOTING STAR (Official Music Video Premieres on YouTube)
XG.
3rd Single 'SHOOTING STAR'
2023.01.25 Wed
DIGITAL/CD BOX
Tracklist:
1. SHOOTING STAR
2. LEFT RIGHT
