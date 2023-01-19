Sony India Software Centre Co-sponsors Yuru Musical Instrument Hackathon 2023

MUMBAI: Sony India Software Centre Pvt. Ltd. in association with World Yuru Music Association are organizing “Yuru Musical Instrument Hackathon 2023” in India. It is expected to take place in the 2nd week of March,2023 in Bangalore. Engineers, Designers, Artists, Musicians, people with creative ideas can all participate and form a team. With the idea of "giving everyone the pleasure of playing musical instruments" participants are invited to develop "Yuru Musical Instruments". This will be a competition and the winning teams will be awarded with cash prizes. The teams can create any instrument they would like to play music on.

Here are the key highlights:

· Engineers, people with creative ideas, designers, artists, musicians are all welcome to form a team consisting of minimum 2 and maximum 4 persons.

· Each team is expected to develop “Yuru Musical Instruments”.

“Yuru” generally means fun, free, generous, flexible, easy to approach etc. in Japanese.

World Yuru Sports Association, a general corporation association, having its head office in Tokyo, has established “World Yuru Music Association” (https://yurumusic.com) where anyone can participate in producing music and can start playing ‘Yuru Musical Instruments’ from anywhere and play or sing in a chorus and enjoy the world of music.