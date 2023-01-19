Shruti Haasan recieves Power Corridors (PC) Indian Achievers awards in Delhi

MUMBAI: Multidisciplinary artist Shruti Haasan has always impressed the audiences with her versatility and range as a performer, whether its her noteworthy performances over the years across industries or her music, Shruti has amassed her huge fan following on the basis of her work as an artist and recognising this along with her support towards social causes, she was awarded the Power Corridors (PC) Indian Achiever’s Award on January 17th at Vigyan Bhavan in Delhi. Shruti received the award from Anurag Thakur, who is currently the Minister of Sports, Youth Affairs and Minister of Information and Broadcasting. Indian Achievers Award is a prestigious Indian National Award for acknowledging and reconizing the efforts and dedication of citizens who came forward to serve the nation from various domains.

“Shruti has successfully completed 15 years in the entertainment industry. Apart from being an actor and singer, Shruti’s philanthropic work and her passion for causes that matter made her the ideal choice for the award. For instance, Shruti is the brand ambassador of WWF (World Wide Fund For Nature) India and is seen supporting the cause on various occasions. She is also a proud advocate of Mental Health and promotes acceptance and opening up to these issues as individuals and as a society. She has also held interviews with experts on the matter to throw further light on the topic. Apart from this, Shruti has also created awareness around women menstrual health, a topic spoken by very few” adds a source.

Commenting on the same, Shruti says "I’m very happy to have recieved this award on the presence of the other exemplary awardees and I’d like to thank the jury for the same. It is always humbling to be appreciated for artistic work and I’m thankful to have the opportunity to use my platform for the causes and topics that matter the most to me.” she says.

On work front, 2023 will be a exciting one for the actress, as two of her projects 'Salaar', opposite Prabhas, and her international film 'The Eye' are all set to release this year.